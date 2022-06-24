In praise of the ‘long, largely liquid lunchathon’ - Alamy Images

Is the generation gap a hard border or something more porous? One might assume that the older generation has fixed ideas about the way we live now – that e-scooters and mindfulness apps are not worth entertaining and that the greenbelt and opera must be defended at all costs. Similarly, millennials are surely all in favour of plant-based milks and drill as a form of music.

Not so fast... The Telegraph’s own Guy Kelly and Christopher Howse, both deft wordsmiths and of very different generations, are here to conduct a weekly study of modern life. What they like, hate, fight over and agree on may surprise you. This week, they react to the news that office workers are once again having long lunches away from their desks.

‘Many of those nostalgic for long lunches also criticise flexible working’

– Guy Kelly

Guy Kelly - Paul Grover

I remember reading a few years ago about what Nigel Farage, that absolute anchor at GB News, calls a “PFL” – a “Proper F—ing Lunch”. This involves four people (read: four men), eight bottles of wine, some cursory food, and probably about 920 cigarette breaks and a running time that ekes past dusk. He apparently has one per working week.

For years, that kind of long, largely liquid lunchathon was threatened by Covid and culture changes and Brexit and, I don’t know, people having work to do. Now, like a dodgy moule swilled down with a cistern of Sancerre, reports suggest it’s back.

It might be the Farage association – he’s already spoiled Union flags, drinking bitter and the entire county of Kent for me – but I have long struggled to see the appeal of a workday PFL. It isn’t that I can’t understand the charm of a long, drawn-out meal that ends with the waiter having to read the bill for you, I can: food, restaurants and alcohol are three of my top 10 favourite things, and “other people” is on the list too, albeit several thousand places lower.

But at lunchtime? On a weekday? With your boss, or worse, clients in tow? Knowing that once you wake up from your postprandial nap, you might have to stay late to finish the work you were meant to do, but with a 6pm hangover? And all this in our precarious, post-Sue Grayian era? No amount of steak frites and Bordeaux seems worth it.

Story continues

I note with interest, but no real conviction, that many of the same people who are nostalgic for five-hour lunches in the middle of the week are also vehement critics of flexible working, on the grounds that it’s unproductive. It may just be that they’re anti-home. Or pro-gout. Or shilling for Big Antacid.

Either way, pick a side. Meanwhile, I’ll finish on time and go out for dinner. I can do that because I’ve just had what I consider a perfect workday luncheon: at 1pm I sat in the office canteen with a Tupperware filled with a frankly concerning portion of leftover Sunday roast, gently pretending I hadn’t recognised anybody, and golloped the lot down in 11 silent minutes while scrolling Twitter. Crunchie to finish. Now, that’s a PFL.

‘The virtue of a long lunch was to puncture overinflated seriousness’

– Christopher Howse

Long lunches make some people sleepy, Howse says - Heathcliff O'Malley

With a startling lack of self-awareness, Jeffrey Bernard, who maintained a 30-year residency in the Coach & Horses public house in Soho, liked to tell a story about the novelist Beryl Bainbridge, who after a long lunch decided, on the way home, to creep into a skip at the roadside for a little nap, only escaping by the merest chance being collected by the lorry and added to landfill.

This was from a man who to my ocular knowledge nodded off and set fire to a tablecloth with his cigarette in an Indian restaurant off Frith Street even before the poppadoms arrived.

Long lunches do make some people sleepy, yet they are, we are told, back.

I am not sure, though, that they were ever here in the world of business. The monument to the contrary City briskness was Sweetings fish and oyster bar in Queen Victoria Street, which Hugh Montgomery-Massingberd took me to once because it was difficult. It was difficult because one crouched on a high stool eating turbot or skate’s wings in black butter brought quickly, with Champagne in a silver tankard for all I can remember, surrounded by knowledgeable regulars who left after a few minutes to pile the Pelion of afternoon profit on to the Ossa of morning investment.

No, long lunches belong to the Dionysian side of life: liberated, inspired, maddened. The downside is the likelihood of being torn apart by those maenad women in ecstatic frenzy, like the unfortunate king of Thebes in Euripides’ play. He was asking for it.

The virtue of a long lunch was to puncture overinflated seriousness. Alexander Chancellor, who liked to run a magazine as though he was arranging a splendid party, established a weekly lunch at The Spectator that consumed the afternoon. I remember that Enoch Powell was in the throes of a sober peroration at one when the cook Jennifer Paterson came in the door behind him and tickled his balding head, crying: “Coochy-coochy coo!”

I do not think this is quite what the long business lunch that is supposedly back would be like. More’s the pity.

Do you agree? Is the long lunch back? Let us know in the comments