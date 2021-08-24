The Praise of Life - East meets West to Create "Cultural Renaissance" of our Time

Hongshan culture has already inherited for more than a thousand years.

SHENYANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Hongshan culture began 5,000 years ago and is one of the earliest birthplaces of Chinese civilization. At this extraordinary moment in 2021, the Hongshan craftsmen have created a great historical symbol of this era, the 'Praise of Life' jade sculpture group, with a huge ambition of ghostly work and a natural cultural heritage. Throughout 5,000 years of history, only the Renaissance, which swept the world, has left a spiritual legacy comparable to this. Hongshan craftsmen use jade carving to depict the solidity of thousands of miles of rivers and mountains, and record the abundance of thousands of families. Looking ahead to tomorrow's jade dragon soaring, blessing the rise of China's national confidence.

While depicting the majestic Chinese culture, Hongshan craftsmen look at the world and focus their attention on the exchange, collision and integration of Eastern and Western cultures, using this as a base to inherit the historical culture and integrate modern elements to create a worldwide, new artistic height.

To this end, with their own research into jade and the persistent pursuit of culture and art, these artisans have summarized their unique design concepts and processing techniques in the course of long-term practice, pushing the boundaries and developing a variety of mimetic complex emerging processes unique to food culture, such as soup, paste and juice, leading to a new historical breakthrough in the field of global art. In the Chinese New Year work, the Hongshan craftsmen used jade to restore a variety of specialties, presenting the ancient philosophy of eating in accordance with the times, moving with the momentum, repeating the cycle, and being alive and well. And after that, the craftsmen devoted their efforts to build the world's top jade carving global food culture museum, displaying the food culture of more than 50 countries in the world that have close contact with China.

Story continues

Beef Wellington with sausage, France

Since the 14th century, the culinary culture of meat wrapped in pastry has emerged in many Western countries, and in 1815, to celebrate the victory of Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington, at the Battle of Waterloo, Wellington steak appeared. It can be said that this dish contains the deep historical and cultural heritage of England, France and other countries, and the choice to restore this dish is also an exchange and collision of Chinese and Western cultures. This work is thorough in its temperament, presenting the dynamics and potential of Wellington puff pastry through meticulous lines, complete in form and superior in technique.

Italian Tomahawk Steak

The steak, which originated in the mid-15th century, is an uncompromising Western main course, representing the mainstream of Western food culture and a representative of the long history of Western cuisine. After a long period of selection and selection, this work finally found a piece of raw material with color and shape similar to the tomahawk steak and its surrounding garnish.

Pan-fried cod in French style

Since the seventeenth century, French cuisine has gradually left the realm of Italian cuisine and established standards and table order, from the beginning of noble luxury to today's refined elegance, French cuisine has gradually become an art and a culture in the Western diet. In this work, after years of research and search, the Hongshan craftsmen finally found the relevant jade raw material, which is moist and transparent, and naturally has its own burnt brown texture, which is not only similar in form but also in spirit to the French cuisine of pan-fried cod.

Throughout the history of art collection in China, the artistic value and status of the artworks of the Hongshan artisans are comparable to the four major curious stones in China.

The so-called strange stones refer to stones of unusual shape formed naturally, with unusual material, shape, color and pattern, which can satisfy people's curiosity or aesthetic habits, and can be used for ornamental collection and play. The Four Great Chinese Curiosities 'Dongpo Flesh Shaped Stone', 'Age', 'Chinese Divine Eagle' and 'Chick Out of the Shell' have a long history and are now in the hands of the National Palace in Taipei, the Chaoyang District Government and other top individual collectors respectively.

Compared to the Four Great Stones of China, the works of the Hongshan Artisans not only belong to the collection level of major museums and authoritative departments as well, but moreover, the Four Great Stones have a history of trading separately and have relatively fixed prices, while the value of the works of the Hongshan Artisans is incalculable. With the passage of time, their more extreme craftsmanship and more imposing specifications will surely surpass the value of the Four Great Stones and be included in authoritative collections, becoming an indispensable and important part of the great revival of Chinese culture.

Zhai Peng, the mastermind of the large jade sculpture group 'Praise of Life' and a Hongshan craftsman, has said that 'we have completed this work as a tribute to the spiritual wealth of the Renaissance period, and also as a contribution to the prosperity of our culture and the establishment of national cultural confidence, thus contributing to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.'

And in the future, the Hongshan craftsmen will bring the vigor of building a century-long life salute after ten years, devote themselves to building a world-class jade carving global food culture museum, and display the Manchurian banquet, the eight Chinese cuisines, the 56 ethnic cuisines, the six animals flourishing, the New Year's Eve dinner, the rice bag and vegetable basket, the ancient tea table, the food culture of more than 50 countries that have close contact with China. In addition to which they will also continuously create art works, create cultural exhibitions and world cultural and art fairs, lay the foundation for the great rejuvenation of Chinese culture, let the Chinese culture show its permanent charm and contemporary style, and continuously forge the new glory of Chinese culture.

Company: Pengxiang Hongshan Culture

Contact: Zhang Luyang

Tel: +86136 1400 2035

Email: zhangluyang419@163.com

Country: China

SOURCE: Pengxiang Hongshan Culture





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661105/The-Praise-of-Life--East-meets-West-to-Create-Cultural-Renaissance-of-our-Time



