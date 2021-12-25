The Prairies set for hefty snow amidst prolonged, threatening freeze

Christmas Day 2021 could end up being a memorable one for the Prairies considering how cold it will be. With extreme cold warnings in place, the region is experiencing a deep freeze that will see daytime highs get no warmer than the -20s, with even chillier wind chills just elevating the risk to anyone exposed outside for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, a stateside system will come close enough to the Canadian border to allow a trough to swing through with a period of heavy snow for southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba Sunday and Monday. With gusty winds, this will make for difficult travel as blowing snow will be a possibility. More on the deep freeze and how long it lasts, as well as the incoming blast of snow, below.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: A BLANKET OF SNOW PUSHES ACROSS SASKATCHEWAN AND MANITOBA, COLD COVERS PRAIRIES

We've been staring down a serious chill on the Prairies in recent days, as a lobe of the Polar Vortex has swooped down from the Arctic, allowing some of the world’s most frigid air to spill over the three provinces.

As well, there will be a blast of snow to contend with for some locales. A low-pressure system moving across the northwestern U.S. will track very close to the Canadian border of the eastern Prairies. This will allow for a trough to push in a heavy swath of snow for southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, beginning Sunday and persisting into Monday afternoon.

PRSNOW

Snow will push in early Sunday morning for southeastern Alberta bringing in just a light dusting for communities. As the low continues to track east into Saskatchewan, it will stall in the evening, resulting in a heavy snow rate. The snow will reach Manitoba by the evening hours, lingering into Monday afternoon before departing the Prairies.

There will be a slight risk for blowing snow from Sunday evening to Monday overnight for the aforementioned provinces as the low crosses the border. Winds will be blustery, reaching gusts of 40-60 km/h. Travel will likely be impacted by the rapidly changing conditions on the roads.

Snowfall accumulations will be heaviest in southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba, where pockets of 15-20 cm are expected through Monday.

DEEP FREEZE LOCKS IN

Temperatures will fall to brutally cold levels through the weekend. This Christmas will be the perfect day to stay indoors and cozy up with as many blankets and warm memories as possible. Saturday’s high temperatures will struggle to climb out of the -20s across most of the Prairies.

The high in Calgary will reach a paltry -24°C, with a wind chill dipping as low as -32. It will be the same in Prince Albert, though slightly colder with a feels-like value of -33.

ABTEMP25

In fact, Edmonton could experience its coldest Christmas Day on record. The all-time coldest high temperature on Dec. 25 in Edmonton was -27.8°C back in 1971. The city may come close to tying, if not breaking, this low-maximum temperature record on Saturday.

It doesn’t end there. Temperatures will keep on falling through early next week. Highs will push the -30°C mark for the northern Prairies by next Tuesday, with wind chill values dipping well into the -30s.

PRTEMPTUES

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. This is a dangerous cold snap, even for folks acclimated to extreme winter weather. Bitterly cold temperatures paired with even colder wind chill values will make it unsafe to spend much time outdoors without the proper protection and knowledge.

Remain mindful of the signs of frostbite and hypothermia. With wind chill values dipping into the -30s, it can take as little as 10 minutes for exposed skin to freeze in this Arctic airmass, and hypothermia can set in not long after.

Frost bite graphic

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on the incoming snow and the persistent extreme cold gripping the Prairies.