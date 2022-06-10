Prairies brace for heavy rain next week as potent storm looms

It’s been an active couple of days across the Prairies as several rounds of storms targeted the region. This week’s weather pales in comparison to what’s ahead, though. A major storm system eyeing the western Prairies could bring widespread heavy rain next week, especially for areas that are mired in extreme drought. More on what you can expect, below.

THIS WEEKEND: STORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS ALL THREE PROVINCES

The Prairies have an active weekend ahead before the main event arrives next week. A low-pressure system moving across the region will bring a widespread risk for thunderstorms to all three provinces this weekend.

The most widespread risk for storms will fall on Saturday afternoon as the low brings plenty of instability and lift to the region. Storms shouldn't bring hail like we saw this week, but watch out for lightning and heavy rain if you’re in the area.

We’ll see a renewed chance for storms on Sunday, then we have to start looking ahead to the next major storm system arriving early next week.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: MAJOR SYSTEM APPROACHES THE WEST

We’re mired in a pretty bad drought across the western Prairies.

The latest update of the Canadian Drought Monitor, issued on May 31st, shows almost the entire southern half of Alberta struggling with severe or extreme drought. This intense drought also extends into portions of southern Saskatchewan.

Thankfully for growers, a storm is on the horizon that could bring beneficial rains to areas that need it the most.

An upper-level low spiraling over the Gulf of Alaska has brought a long stretch of foul weather to the West Coast in recent days. This stubborn pattern will result in a trough swinging over the Pacific Northwest this weekend before lifting north toward the western Prairies.

This trough will spawn a low-pressure system as it crests the Rockies, bringing several days of rainy weather to parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The low-pressure system may not move anywhere in a hurry, leading to several days of rainfall for the affected areas.

Precipitation is likely to begin in Alberta on Monday and last into Tuesday. The rainfall will last even longer in Saskatchewan, with precipitation pushing in later Monday and lasting into Wednesday.

The approaching system will also send temperatures falling well below seasonal for the middle of June. After a seasonable weekend, daytime highs in Calgary will fall into the mid-teens through the middle of the week.

It’s still too early to confidently put rainfall totals on the system. Make sure to check back frequently as we get closer to the storm and forecasters refine their predictions for the region.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on conditions across the Prairies.