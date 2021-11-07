Prairie Village Police seek help in finding 58-year-old man who went missing on Saturday

Prairie Village Police are searching for a 58-year-old man with autism who went missing on Saturday evening.

Scott Asselin, 58, was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, a white undershirt, and black slacks. He was at his Prairie Village home in the 4400 block of West 64th Street around 4:00 p.m. Police officers received a call that he had been reported missing at 5:12 p.m.

Asselin is a white, 6-foot-tall man with graying hair. He has autism and is non-verbal, though he can say his name. He tends to focus attention on trash cans and walk very fast, according to the police’s release.

He has been known to walk to his place of work at 105 Street and Lackman Road in Lenexa.

Prairie Village Police are investigating the incident.

Prairie Village Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 913-381-6464