Prairie View A&M visits SMU after Gibson's 24-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at SMU Mustangs (3-1)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -27.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits SMU after Chauncey Gibson scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M's 84-81 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

SMU went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Mustangs averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.8 last season.

Prairie View A&M went 10-21 overall last season while going 4-15 on the road. The Panthers averaged 70.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press