Prairie storms pack threat for hail, gusty winds into this weekend

A stormy stretch on the southern Prairies won’t let up anytime soon as a stagnant pattern hangs over the region into this weekend.

Recent bouts of severe thunderstorms in parts of southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba will continue on Friday and heading into this weekend as ample warmth and moisture feeds into the region from south of the border.

The ridge of high pressure that’s stuck over Ontario will keep the pattern over the eastern Prairies stuck on repeat heading into this weekend.

A series of troughs running against this stubborn high, combined with warm and moist winds blowing in from the southwest, will continue to fuel the risk for severe thunderstorms across southern portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Friday

Areas: Southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba

Weather: The slow-moving boundary responsible for Thursday’s storms will nudge a bit east by Friday, setting up a risk for severe thunderstorms from southeastern Saskatchewan toward the Manitoba Lakes.

Storms will initiate late in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours as they track from southwest to northeast, becoming more numerous during the 6pm to 8pm timeframe. Marginally severe storms are possible along the provincial border, with large hail and strong wind gusts the main threats. Most of the storms will diminish toward later in the evening on Friday.

This Weekend

As the ridge of high pressure remains locked in place over the Great Lakes, any developing systems stateside will continue to feed moisture and heat toward the southern Prairies heading into the weekend.

Summer-like heat will keep daytime highs in the upper 20s and low 30s through the long range, especially in southern Manitoba. The combination of heat and an active pattern will keep the risk for storms in the forecast for several days, again primarily focused on southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Stay alert and monitor the forecast for updates. Have a plan and a place to head indoors if the weather changes.

Watches mean conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Warnings mean they are imminent or occurring in your area.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates on the Prairies.