Prairie Pride: ‘It’s gospel’ to celebrate LGBTQ2S+ lives in church

·5 min read

Prairie Pride is a series by Local Journalism Initiative reporter Julia Peterson that celebrates queer life in rural Saskatchewan. Visit thestarphoenix.com/prairiepride to read more.

Nora Vedress has vivid memories of being a teenager in 1988, when the United Church of Canada was debating ‘the issue:’ Could gay and lesbian people be ordained?

“I remember the anger and the fears — oh, that has stayed with me,” said Vedress. “I remember my mom in the car as we were driving home from this meeting, and she was crying.

“She wasn’t crying about ‘the issue,’ which is what they called it. She told me she was crying because God is love, and we either believe that or we don’t. There’s no in between.”

For Vedress, now the minister at Calvary United Church in Prince Albert, her mother’s words have guided her as she works on making her church a welcoming, inclusive place for LGBTQ2S+ community members.

A decade ago, she led Calvary United’s first Pride service.

“That was a really scary time for the church, and for me, personally,” she said. “The anger and the hate mail and the threats we got were palpable, and I was worried.”

But in the face of that resistance, Vedress said something extraordinary happened — the church community in Prince Albert stepped up with full-throated support.

“There was this moment when the church decided — you know what? This is who we are, and this is important for our community. We need to stand together,” she said.

“It was an amazing thing where even people that I knew weren’t necessarily affirming, who had lots of questions and lots of concerns and all this history of being taught homophobic lessons, came and said ‘I don’t know exactly where I stand, but I know I don’t stand with this anger and this hatred. And if that feels wrong, then this must be right.’ ”

From that point on — and after the service went ahead as planned and “no lightning struck” — Vedress says they've never looked back.

“It was a really profound shifting of the tide for this congregation,” she said.

Since then, she says more young families have joined the church, because they feel like this is a good place to raise their kids.

Building safe and supportive places for kids to grow up, where they will be able to explore and become their full selves, has been a priority for many churches throughout the province.

At First United Church in Swift Current — where community members have just finished painting the church steps rainbow colours in advance of Swift Current’s upcoming Pride celebrations — minister Annette Taylor said it was important for the church to send a loud, welcoming message to LGBTQ2S+ people in the area.

“When we first started (the process of becoming an affirming church), we recognized that the LGBTQ2S+ youth in Swift Current needed to know that there was a safe place — and so did the adults, but at the time, we were thinking more of the youth,” she said. “I mean, we have people in our congregation who have family members who lived here as gay teens, and who no longer live here.

“There’s a reason for that. And so we knew there was a need.”

At Humboldt’s Westminster United Church, young people have led the effort to make it a more queer-positive space.

“We had quite a bunch of youth who were attending conferences and gathering between 2008 and 2016,” said Allison Sarauer, chair of Westminster United’s Affirm team, which works on making the church more inclusive. “They were finding out more and more about being affirming, so we found out more, as the youth were coming back from these conferences and talking about these things.”

When Sarauer’s own child came out, she started to notice even more ways that “this could be a safer space, if we were intentional about it.”

“We’re working on being more aware of what the barriers are to people who might come into our community or into our church, and why people might think they don’t belong,” she said. “How can we address that? That’s not the way churches are supposed to be. God’s love is for everyone, and we have to work at living that out.”

This year Westminster United’s minister Brenda Curtis led a Pride service focused on the intersections of queerness, Christianity and rural life.

“It’s important to me that people feel safe and be able to fully bring their gifts into the life and culture of a small community,” said Curtis. “It’s gospel, right? It was Jesus who welcomed everyone — so it’s gospel. It’s part of who we are as a Christian community to welcome our neighbours and build our community.

“It’s a Christian imperative for us to do that.”

To welcome people means so much more than just allowing them in the door.

“One of the important things, at the very beginning, is not ignoring the reality of transgender and queer people when they come into the church,” said La Ronge United Church minister Janae Brownley. “To me, that’s like whitewashing — to say that as long as we whitewash out that person’s identity as transgender or queer, then we can live with them. So don’t ever say anything about it. Don’t ask questions.”

Instead, for Brownley — a trans woman herself — it all comes back to love and deep appreciation for every member of the community.

“It’s about celebrating,” she said. “If you’re just looking for acceptance, that’s not much of a goal. But celebration is a goal that has some life to it.

“So we really need to love each other, and I don’t mean a kind of half-hearted love. We need to be in love with each other.”

Julia Peterson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning survive Game 5 vs. Avalanche on late Palat winner

    Ondrej Palat scored the winner in the third period to extend the Stanley Cup Final to a Game 6 in Tampa.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

    Hockey Canada says it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport. What that looks like remains to be seen. The national organization released a brief statement Thursday following the federal government's move 24 hours earlier to freeze public funding in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Wednesday that Hockey Canada would only have its taxpayer money restored once officials produced an incomplete rep

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Jon Cooper's Devon Toews comments more an admission of guilt than finger pointing

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.

  • Oilers' Woodcroft says minors prepared him for coaching success

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft went from a prominent role behind an NHL bench to riding the buses in the American Hockey League. Now back in the big leagues as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Woodcroft says he wouldn't be where he is today without the chance to hone his skills in the minors. Woodcroft and Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland addressed the media on Wednesday, a day after the coach and the NHL club agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 45-yea

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Transgender women athletes' future in competition uncertain as sports organizations change rules, issue bans

    Just 18 months after transgender athletes competed for the first time at the Olympics, international sporting federations are reconsidering whether transgender women should be allowed to keep participating in elite women's competitions, as debate rages in sports and politics circles over who has the right to play. Some sports organizations introduced bans this week, citing a need to ensure fairness in women's competition — even though experts say the science is far from decisive on whether athle

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • In Gee Chun races to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women's PGA Championship following a sensational start. In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women's major. Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tyin