Prairie Pride: Advocates work to keep momentum going in Sask.

·4 min read

Prairie Pride is a series by Local Journalism Initiative reporter Julia Peterson that celebrates queer life in rural Saskatchewan. Visit thestarphoenix.com/prairiepride to read more

Pride Month was an exciting, vibrant time in Saskatchewan, with flag raisings, parades and rainbow-spangled events taking place almost every day in June.

But during the other 11 months of the year, often with little fanfare, people throughout the province are working hard to keep that momentum going.

“Pride is fun, and it’s loud, and it’s pretty — it’s all of those things — but we are still the exact same people outside of June,” said OUTSaskatoon executive director Krystal Niecker. “And we want to be able to have that freedom and to be celebrated all year round. …

“We are queer 365 days a year. Don’t forget about us after June.”

Over the last few years, Niecker said there has been a “good grassroots vibe” of LGBTQ2S+ support in Saskatchewan’s small communities, with local queer groups “popping up all over” and persisting beyond Pride Month.

Queer northern youth supported

In Buffalo Narrows, a youth organization is already preparing for next summer’s Pride celebrations — all while building a space for local LGBTQ2S+ kids to find friendship and support all year round.

Owen Chester, founder of the Young North Project, started a 2SLGBTQ+ and allies club this year.

“I figured, because there is nothing Pride in Buffalo Narrows, I needed to step up,” said Chester. “The LGBTQ community in Buffalo Narrows is a little bit hidden and a lot of people have left the town. I felt it wasn’t very welcoming.

“After starting this Pride club … it’s starting to feel a lot more comfortable.

“And I think, when the club starts to grow more, everyone is going to feel more comfortable within the community to be who they are.”

Already, Chester said club members have “a lot of projects brewing,” and are getting excited about the bright future of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Buffalo Narrows.

In the Battlefords, too, educators are hoping to offer queer youth a lasting message of positivity, support and empowerment.

This summer, the Battlefords Family Health Centre has been inviting local teens to attend lunch-and-learns about sexual health.

“We’ve talked about everything from sexually transmitted infections to healthy relationships to harm reduction to LGBTQ safer sex,” said outreach worker Amanda Maunula.

Maunula said the sessions have been popular — everyone enjoys the games and prizes, and some teens have been coming every single week.

And building those relationships — letting kids know there are safe, supportive adults around who they can come to with questions or to get connected to other resources — is important for the well-being of all local youth, and LGBTQ2S+ youth in particular.

“It’s really important for youth to be able to have a safe place where they can go and talk and meet people who accept them and are willing to listen to them,” said Maunula. “And that’s what we strive to do.

“So we’ll keep being involved with the GSA groups that are running through the high schools, being advocates and allies for these youth that are trying to find a safe place to be themselves.”

'There forever, I hope’

Pride month celebrations, like hosting a parade or raising a rainbow flag, can also be sparks that ignite more lasting change.

Tyler George, a member of Ochapowace First Nation, was deeply moved to see a Pride flag raised on his home reserve for the first time this June.

As someone who has been a very visible, "out" queer person since he was very young, he knew that more support was needed.

“I was getting messages and people coming up to me from my nation — kids as young as nine asking me how I was able to be myself, older kids asking me how I came out to my parents," George said. "I even had 40- and 50-year-old people texting me and Facebooking me and saying that they wish they could have come out, but they feel like their time has passed.

“And that made me feel sad, because I didn’t know why other people couldn’t feel that same belonging that I felt. And then I thought, well, maybe it’s because we didn’t actually have visible support. We’ve never advertised that we are a welcoming community.”

But visibility is only the beginning.

At the Pride flag raising ceremony, George brought the new, gender-neutral signage for the school’s bathrooms.

Ochapowace is also updating their policies with gender-inclusive language, and has made it clear that children on the First Nation can play on the sports teams that best align with their gender identity.

So, when George looks up at the Pride flag, it’s not just about a temporary celebration — it’s a symbol of an ongoing, living commitment to the LGBTQ2S+ members of Ochapowace First Nation.

“The Pride flag is flying right in front of our school, and it’ll be there as long as possible,” he said. “It’s going to be there forever, I hope.”

Julia Peterson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • 'They all shut up': Jaida Lee talks about pitching for N.L.'s men's baseball team at Canada Games

    An up and coming baseball superstar from St. John's is boasting two honours as she heads into the upcoming Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. — she's carrying Newfoundland and Labrador's flag into the opening ceremonies and she's the first-ever woman to play on a men's team at the event. Jaida Lee, 16, is turning into a household name around baseball circles across the province and she's no stranger to mixing it up in boys' baseball divisions during her playing career so far. In 2021 she pitched the

  • Former sport minister Duncan has zero faith Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

    TORONTO — As a former gymnast who has seen the darker side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan's mandate was to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport. Duncan, who was Canada's sport minister from 2015 to '19, is angry she wasn't informed by either Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the assault allegations against the world junior team in 2018. She said she has zero confidence in Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, particularly if the same people remain in charge. "If we look at hockey, they fa

  • Reports: Blue Jays acquire two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield from Royals

    The Blue Jays have added Whit Merrifield, who was unvaccinated as of last month.

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Soulframe is the new mirror universe of Warframe

    Warframe developers are to make something new, a mysterious fantasy game, leaving behind the sci-fi world.

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Nunes beats Peña to regain UFC women's bantamweight belt

    DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. Nunes (22-5), nicknamed “The Lioness,” is again a double-champion, already holding the featherweight belt. The judges' scoring was 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43. Peña beat Nunes last December at Las Vegas to claim the title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Saturday's fight was the firs

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Castro helps Tigers top Blue Jays 4-2 as Manoah exits game early with hurt elbow

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had just given up a solo home run to Willi Castro when his night got even worse. Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a comebacker that went off of Manoah's throwing elbow, dropping the burly Toronto ace to his knees. The ball bounced toward shortstop Santiago Espinal, who got the out at first but Manoah missed the whole play. Head athletic trainer Jose Julian Ministral immediately came out of the Blue Jays' dugout to check Manoah and ultimately made

  • Twin sisters combine on goal as Canada downs Puerto Rico at CONCACAF U-15 tourney

    TAMPA, Fla. — Isabelle Chukwu scored with an assist from twin sister Annabelle as Canada improved to 2-0-0 at the CONCACAF Girls’ U-15 Championship on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Puerto Rico. The win moved the Canadians into the semifinals with one round-robin game remaining at the 20-team tournament, which runs through Sunday. Canada will face the defending champion U.S. on Thursday in a battle of unbeaten sides to decide top spot in Group B. Canada is competing in the eight-team League A. The

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in one of baseball's biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding one of the game's best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin S

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Pendrith, Finau, in Detroit duel, tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T