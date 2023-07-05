Prairie Chicken Dance World Championship returns to Siksika

Siksika Nation was proud to host the return of their Prairie Chicken Dance World Championship, June 29 at the Siksika Arbour.

This year’s event marked the first time it has been hosted since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that were put into place to maintain public safety.

Shilo Clark, who spoke on behalf of Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park, said the team behind the event had been planning it for several months in order to make it into an unforgettable competition.

“I think a lot of people were most anticipating and excited for was just that to be able to get back together as a community. The Prairie Chicken Dance is one of our oldest dances and to come together to celebrate our traditions and our ceremonies is something that is a day-to-day aspect of our lives,” he said. “When COVID-19 hit, we were not able to so something that was so culturally significant. That takes a toll on folks, and so I think we were all just very excited to come together as a community and just embrace our culture.”

The Prairie Chicken Dance originated in Blackfoot Country. Clark explained as a result of its cultural significance, Siksika Nation puts on an annual Prairie Chicken Dance World Championship.

Dancers of all ages, starting from young children, all the way to elders are invited to compete.

“This is a very unique dance that requires a lot of stamina and has lots of fast footwork. It is one of our most culturally significant dances and one of our oldest,” said Clark. “We had competitors come from all over. We had competitors who are local here in Siksika, we had competitors who came from other Blackfoot Confederacy reservations … and also across the nation. We had people come from across the globe, hence the World Championship.”

Attendance numbers saw several hundred people come out to watch the competition. Each of the five categories of dancers was incentivized with a cash payout for the winning athlete, the highest of which being $2,400.

The Prairie Chicken Dance World Championship is estimated to return as an annual competition going forward, now that public health restrictions have subsided.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times