Prairie Band Casino & Resort and Soaring Eagle Gaming Are Latest Tribes to Join the Bingo Treasures™ Network

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VKGS LLC ("Video King") is pleased to announce today the completion of two additional Managed Services Agreements with Prairie Band Casino & Resort (www.prairieband.com) and Soaring Eagle Gaming (www.soaringeaglecasino.com) for Bingo TreasuresTM. Prairie Band Casino & Resort, is a premier Kansas casino destination, including fabulous accommodations, entertainment, spa, golf and gaming located in Mayetta, Kansas; and Soaring Eagle Gaming owner and operator of Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, located in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, is the largest casino in the State of Michigan, and is the Midwest's premier AAA Four Diamond gaming and hospitality destination offering top-name entertainment year-round, award-winning dining, high stakes bingo and a full-service spa.

Prairie Band and Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort are the latest tribal gaming enterprises to join Jamul Casino, as founding participants in the Bingo Treasures Network. Tim Stuart, President & CEO commented that he is "delighted that Soaring Eagle and Prairie Band, two long-term customers of our core bingo business, see the value of becoming a part of the Bingo Treasures network and have decided to join Jamul Casino as founding members. We are actively working with numerous other tribes to become a part of this new gambling vertical, and we look forward to the game launch in Q1 of 2023 and growing the Bingo Treasures network in 2023."

Bingo Treasures is a weekly, Class II linked bingo game developed exclusively for Tribal Nations, where players have two chances to win; and are playing for huge prizes, both $250K in the PlayNow portion of the game, as well as a $2 million dollar prize in the Weekly Millions game. Jackpots start at $2 million and grows weekly until hit! Every week there will be a minimum prize of a Kia Rio car awarded to the player that achieves the game-ending Letter X pattern first.

Bingo TreasuresTM is offered by Video King and Parlay Games Inc. ("Parlay"), who combined their efforts and synergistic intellectual property assets into a new joint venture in 2021. The partnership has leveraged both Video King's international land-based electronic bingo footprint and Parlay's online Bingo and international iGaming assets. The joint venture partners are also working to offer additional Class II games in the future, which will leverage the attributes of the Tribal network that is being created with Bingo TreasuresTM.

"Video King has been great to work within our bingo operations and we are very excited to be a founding participant with this new product," said Ryan Rose, Senior Slot Manager at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. Rose further commented, "It is encouraging to see new developments for the world of Class II bingo, and we look forward to being part of a network of linked Tribal gaming operators, offering a game with guaranteed weekly winners and a multi-million-dollar jackpot."

"Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is excited to bring Bingo Treasures to our properties, and we always enjoy working with partners that can offer new and exciting ways for our guests to game and have fun while doing so. We are in the 'Entertainment Business' and the partnership with Video King will be a welcomed bonus," said Tanya Bardy Advertising/Public relations Manager.

VIDEO KING (www.videokingnetwork.com), Omaha, NE is a pioneer in the portable, electronic land-based bingo sector, supplying products to Charitable, Commercial, Tribal & Military bingo halls worldwide.

PARLAY GAMES INC. (www.parlaygames.com), Burlington, Ontario, was the first company in the world to commercialize online Bingo software. Parlay is an industry-leading developer of innovative soft gaming products and systems targeting regulated iGaming markets on four continents, along with Tribal customers and social gaming verticals.

About Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Prairie Band Casino & Resort is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Prairie Band Casino & Resort was the first full-service casino in Kansas and is located on tribal land only 15 minutes north of Topeka. The casino offers a spacious gaming room that includes over 1,200 slot machines, 25 table games, along with a 400-seat bingo hall. There are four dining options, lobby bar, luxury hotel, on-site convenience store and RV park. The 12,000-square-foot Great Lakes Ballroom plays host to weddings, conferences, concerts and other live performances, and the award-winning Firekeeper Golf Course is only steps away. Prairie Band Casino has recently opened their new hotel expansion which features 74 new guest rooms, a full-service spa, Topgolf Swing Suite bays, indoor and outdoor pools, an arcade, meeting spaces, and a fitness room. With their newly added amenities, you'll see why Prairie Band Casino & Resort promises their guests more ways to play.

About Soaring Eagle Casino

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan is owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. The resort offers 516 newly renovated luxurious guest rooms, full-service spa & salon, a large indoor pool adorned with a half million Italian glass tiles, along with an all-season outdoor Jacuzzi. The resort caters to numerous corporate event planners with 70,000 sq. ft multi-purpose convention and meeting space. The vast casino floor has more than 3,000 slot machines, just over 70 table games, a newly designed poker room, retail sports betting, online gaming "Eagle Casino & Sports", and a high stakes gaming & VIP lounge. Soaring Eagle presents over 45 superstar performances each year in their state-of-the-art indoor entertainment hall and impressive 13,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort currently features five dining options, such as Siniikaung Steak & Chop House, Legends Diner, ASCEND Sports Bar & Lounge, Central Deli & Slice Pizza, and Little Eagle Café. Soaring Eagle is also well known for their family-oriented environment allowing young guests an opportunity to enjoy a visit in the Cyber Quest arcade or Kids Quest, which provides a supervised entertainment experience for children six weeks to 12 years old.

