--Prairie Update

A deportation hearing is set to be held today for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

A lawyer for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu (JASS'-kihr-at SING' sih-DOO') says he expects the hearing to be short because the rules are clear with little flexibility.

Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison for the 2018 crash and was granted full parole last year.

A criminal conviction that carries a sentence of more than six months makes a permanent resident ineligible to remain in Canada.

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has revealed details of a tentative agreement on a three-year contract with the province.

It includes salary increases of three per cent in the first two years and two per cent in the final year.

The teachers federation says the agreement also includes measures that address classroom complexity, including extra funding and the creation of a minister's task force made up of teachers, students and parents.

A ratification vote is set to take place next week.

The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have nominated lawyer Lawrence Pinsky (PIN'-skee) to run for them in an upcoming byelection in the Winnipeg riding of Tuxedo.

The seat belonged to former premier Heather Stefanson, who resigned last month.

Tuxedo has been a longtime Tory stronghold, but the N-D-P came within 300 votes of taking it during last year's provincial election.

The byelection is set for June 18th.

A bill introduced by the Manitoba government might make it harder for some landlords to raise rents above the annual provincial guideline, which is tied to inflation.

Landlords can currently apply to a residential tenancies director for a higher rent increase for any reason and make their argument.

The bill would limit such applications to cases where landlords face a sharp rise in taxes, utilities and security costs, or where they invest in capital projects such as plumbing and heating.

The legislation would also give a residential tenancies director the power to order rent increases to be phased in over years instead of taking effect immediately.

A spokesperson for Alberta's towns, cities and villages says new changes to a government bill won't appease local leaders who have worried it's an undemocratic overreach.

Amendments to the bill mean the cabinet can only oust locally elected officials by ordering a recall vote.

As first tabled, the bill proposed giving Premier Danielle Smith's cabinet the ability to fire councillors at will, behind closed doors.

Alberta Municipalities president Tyler Gandam says he's concerned the goalposts for when the powers might be used still haven't been clearly laid out.

R-C-M-P in Red Deer say there was a garage explosion on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a welding torch was being used near an open gas tank, and the gas vapours ignited.

They say the explosion is believed to be accidental, and no injuries were reported.

