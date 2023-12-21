At least 15 people were killed and many were injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, according to the Prague Head of Police.

The suspect was "eliminated," officials said.

PHOTO: Police officers secure an area after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. (Petr David Josek/AP)

PHOTO: Armed police are seen on the balcony of the university in central Prague, Dec. 21, 2023. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials said earlier, prior to giving the latest death toll, that 23 people were injured.

There is no indication that there was any political or terrorism motive, police said.

PHOTO: Students are being evacuated by police at the location of the shooting, Dec. 21, 2023, in Prague, Czech Republic. (Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

PHOTO: A police officer cordon off an area near the university in central Prague, Dec. 21, 2023. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. (Petr David Josek/AP)

As chaos broke out, people fled from Prague's Old Town, running across the iconic Charles Bridge.

Leo Menindez, from Mexico, told ABC News, "We started hearing the police sirens and ambulances from the Charles Bridge. Then we started hearing the shots and then everyone started to run."

PHOTO: People run from the scene of a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. (Leo Menindez)

PHOTO: People run from the scene of a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. (Leo Menindez)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Prague university shooting: At least 15 killed, many wounded originally appeared on abcnews.go.com