Prague university shooting: At least 15 killed, many wounded
At least 15 people were killed and many were injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, according to the Prague Head of Police.
The suspect was "eliminated," officials said.
Officials said earlier, prior to giving the latest death toll, that 23 people were injured.
There is no indication that there was any political or terrorism motive, police said.
As chaos broke out, people fled from Prague's Old Town, running across the iconic Charles Bridge.
Leo Menindez, from Mexico, told ABC News, "We started hearing the police sirens and ambulances from the Charles Bridge. Then we started hearing the shots and then everyone started to run."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Prague university shooting: At least 15 killed, many wounded originally appeared on abcnews.go.com