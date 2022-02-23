Pragmatism, Optimism Drive Executives as Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off

Luisa Zargani
·8 min read

MILAN — Milan Fashion Week kicks off Wednesday as COVID-19 and its Omicron variant gradually ease their grip on the country after a successful vaccination campaign and months of restrictions, which are slowly being lifted. The return to IRL shows couldn’t have come soon enough, although masks remain mandatory in closed spaces and social distancing is still strongly encouraged.

The growing cost of energy, petrol and gas, and the spike in the price of textiles — which, according to Italy’s Camera della Moda, rose between 30 and 40 percent last year — and geopolitical tensions close to the country’s borders as Russia appears poised to invade Ukraine, weigh on prospects. But the general mood has decisively improved compared to only a few months ago.

More from WWD

According to preliminary figures reported by the Camera della Moda, the industry’s revenues last year are expected to show a 12 percent increase to 83 billion euros compared to 2020, but they are still down 7.8 percent on 2019. That said, a recovery to pre-pandemic levels is forecast for 2022, a year earlier than expected. Last year, exports rose 21 percent to 68 billion euros compared with 2020.

The European Commission earlier this month trimmed its forecast for Italy’s gross domestic product growth in 2022 to 4.1 percent, down from the 4.3 percent it predicted in November and forecast a rise of 2.3 percent in 2023.

“I face this moment with my proverbial pragmatism, looking at facts with lucidity, without useless pessimism or cosmetic enthusiasm,” Giorgio Armani told WWD. “Although the moment is complex, business does not appear to be impacted. On the other hand, the recovery is faster than expected on all markets and all brands, without significant distinctions. This confirms the solidity of our strategy. The choice to do ‘less but better’ rather pushes us to an increased selection of initiatives, which benefits all sides.”

After canceling the shows for his men’s signature brand and Emporio Armani in Milan and for his Privé collection in Paris in January, the designer will hold his regular shows in Milan, both coed. “We have not left the pandemic behind us entirely, but we are closer to a return to normalcy,” said Armani, who noted that he is always present at his headquarters, while some of his collaborators work from home. “In some areas, presence is required three out of five working days. The general mood is energetic and positive. Expectations for the shows are high within the company, since we skipped them entirely during the month of January.”

He characterized the week’s calendar as “busy and well-balanced, where new names and established ones are both on the scene. Italian fashion returns to show a united front, and reflects the positive moment for the country,” said Armani, referring to Sergio Mattarella being confirmed as Italy’s president and to Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s policies. Armani said they are “influential and convey a sense of confidence in the uncertainty of the present moment, they are guarantors of Italy at its best, one that everyone admires and respects.”

The first A|X Armani Exchange store has just opened in Milan, which is seeing brisk real estate activity, also in light of the Winter Olympics that will be held here and in Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026.

“We have closed 2021 with the opening of our new boutique in Milan Galleria Vittorio Emanuele and have started 2022 with global new openings, including the recent inauguration of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig. “For the occasion, the whole landmark building was lit up in our iconic Fendi yellow, as we did in iconic sites around the world, from Times Square in New York City to the Towers of the Shanghai Global Harbour, Shibuya Scramble Crossing in Tokyo and the majestic Burj Khalifa, making it the highest logo in the world, almost 1 kilometer high flying above Dubai sky.”

The Fendi boutique in Singapore. - Credit: image courtesy of Fendi
The Fendi boutique in Singapore. - Credit: image courtesy of Fendi

image courtesy of Fendi

Fendi is also planning to open its first store dedicated to its home line in Milan in March.

With 13 large windows on the street and covering 7,560 square feet, the unit will be located in central Milan in a landmark building a few steps away from the storied La Scala theater in the arty Brera district. “Luxury has to be experienced, and it is vital for clients to physically be immersed in the Fendi world through our boutiques, in the same way it is highly important to be back with physical fashion shows,” the CEO said.

Fendi, which did not forego its men’s show in January, will hold its women’s show Wednesday.

Dean and Dan Caten also went the IRL route for Dsquared2 last month with their men’s collection and likewise on Feb. 27 for the women’s lineup for fall. “We put our foot forward and jumped, we didn’t want to be pushed around by the virus,” said Dean Caten. “At the same time, we want to be cautious,” said his brother Dan. “It’s such a rewarding sensation, after two years working behind the scenes. The shows are such a moment of gratification, a climax.”

Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of the Aeffe Group, said there was a renewed “relaxed and positive attitude” after the past two difficult years impacted by the pandemic. “There is such a strong need for a return to physical events,” said Ferretti, adding that he is expecting “90 percent of the group’s clients in our showroom, including a big presence from Eastern Europe,” praising the Camera della Moda’s decision to accept the arrival of foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik V.

The company has just opened a Moschino boutique in Dubai in “a prestigious location,” said Ferretti of the Fashion Avenue on the ground floor of the Dubai Mall. “In addition to the Middle East, with Moschino we will continue our expansion in the Chinese market where we are creating a structure with a centralized organization to support the needs of this market in the best possible way,” said Ferretti. Moschino, designed by Jeremy Scott, is returning to show in Milan this season.

The Moschino store in Dubai. - Credit: SAMI KHATIB- image courtesy of Aeffe
The Moschino store in Dubai. - Credit: SAMI KHATIB- image courtesy of Aeffe

SAMI KHATIB- image courtesy of Aeffe

Ferretti said all of the group’s brands will be consolidating their markets in the year, but the company is also “gearing up to face new international challenges.” Aeffe is listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Bourse and controls the Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands.

For Alberta Ferretti and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, the company is paying special attention to markets such as the U.K., the U.S. and some Eastern countries where it is planning partnerships with local players. “We are also working on a number of collaborations with prestigious companies in different sectors, along the lines of those made by Alberta Ferretti with Lancia and Wolford, and for Philosophy with Smiley,” noted Ferretti. Three openings in Italy are in the pipeline for Pollini in the next few months.

Asked about the increase in raw materials and energy prices, the executive said: “We are paying attention to costs, but we are not changing our prices, perhaps a slight increase, but we do not want to hit our customers. We are rationalizing our buying, given the shipments and the prices of raw materials, we’ve rationalized our processes. The cost of energy is a problem but we’ve had a photovoltaic plant since 2009, so we are self-sufficient and independent.”

He also praised Mattarella and Draghi for their work. “This is a winning pair for our country. A change in the government would not have helped Italy, which is showing a growth above the European average, and in 2022 will be able to conclude projects initiated with the European funds,” he said.

Brunello Cucinelli echoed the sentiment. “Italy is credible again,” he said, praising Mattarella’s and Draghi’s work and “lessons in democracy. We can only imagine a special and beautiful future for the country.”

He waved away concerns about inflation and, asked about potentially raising the brand’s prices, he said this is not in the pipeline as “multiples are so high in the luxury industry that the cost of raw materials does not have a big incidence,” while adding that, in general, the company reviews prices twice a year with the new seasonal collections.

Ennio Fontana, general manager of Roberto Cavalli, was also upbeat, touting a strong growth last year that he expects to continue in 2022. Last year, sales rose 33 percent compared with 2020 and he expects a 42 percent gain in 2022.

Designed by Fausto Puglisi, the brand has again become a favorite of several high-profile celebrities, from Jennifer Lopez to Gwen Stefani and Ciara.

Fontana has been busy cleaning up the brand’s distribution and after closing the existing stores in the U.S. and China, the first store in the U.S. will open in Miami at the Bal Harbour Shops. He said he is finalizing an agreement for a Las Vegas unit.

The executive revealed that, starting next summer, the Just Cavalli brand will no longer be produced by OTB’s Staff International, and that the company will bring its production back in-house, further fueling revenues in 2023.

An eyewear collection licensed to De Rigo at the end of the year will also boost visibility of the brand. Roberto Cavalli is internalizing its online store, which was previously managed by Farfetch. Also, a new concept for the Cavalli Café will bow in Milan soon.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Energy sector methane emissions 70% higher than official figures -IEA

    Emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane coming from the global energy sector are 70% higher than officially reported, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, with the coal sector identified as the biggest single source. In its 2022 Global Methane Tracker report, the Paris-based watchdog said the world needed to step up its monitoring efforts and policy action to curtail emissions of the polluting gas. Contributions from the coal industry to the problem had been logged for the first time, topping the other major parts of the fossil fuel sector at 42 million tonnes (Mt), followed by 41 Mt and 39 Mt from oil and natural gas respectively.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Water squirt costs Stars captain Benn $5K in NHL fine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent. The fine was announced by the NHL on Saturday, a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period at Chicago. The Stars won 1-0 in a shootout. That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards by Michael Raffl near the Stars bench. The

  • Britain, Japan to play for Olympic women's curling gold

    BEIJING (AP) — The British will have two chances to win a gold medal in curling, a sport that is Scottish in every way — except the Olympic results. A day after the British men clinched their berth in the finals, Eve Muirhead's foursome joined them with a 12-11, extra-end victory over defending Olympic champion Sweden. The British women — actually, every player on all of Britain’s curling teams is from Scotland, and so are the rocks they use in competition — will play Japan in Sunday's gold meda

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • Boe, Braisaz-Bouchet win Olympic gold medals in biathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe looked like his old self again, dominating from the start and holding his composure through the four shooting stages to win the Olympic gold medal Friday in the biathlon mass start race. The Norwegian great threw his arms in the air as he crossed the line in 38 minutes, 14.4 seconds. Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden only missed one target in the last shooting and left the range chasing Boe. He earned silver, 40.3 seconds behind Boe. Vetle Sjaastad Chris

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Olympic Alpine team event moved to Sunday because of wind

    BEIJING (AP) — The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics was moved from Saturday to Sunday because of too-strong wind, making Mikaela Shiffrin wait to get one last chance to bring home a medal from China. Gusts at up to about 40 mph (65 kph) led to the announcement of two one-hour delays for the mixed team parallel event, before the International Ski Federation eventually said it would not be possible to hold the competition at all on Saturday. About 75 minutes later, after what the sk

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Landry tells Browns he wants to stay, but "ball" with team

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, slowed by injuries last season, has told the team he's hoping to stay but is ready to move on if necessary. In a series of Twitter posts Tuesday, Landry, who is entering his final year under contract, addressed his uncertain future with Cleveland. “I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to help