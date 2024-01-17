Praga’s New Supercar Is a Lightweight Track Monster That You Can Also Drive Home

There’s about to be another supercar to add to your wish list.

Praga, the resurrected Czech marque, just announced that it’s ready to begin production of the Bohema. The company’s first supercar has piqued our interest for a number of reasons, but chief among them might be that it’s powered by the engine from the current Nissan GT-R.

The Praga name may not be familiar to most Americans, but it has a rich history that stretches back to 1907. The car brand was one of Europe’s largest during the first half of the 20th century, but never quite recovered from the disruption of World War II and ceased building cars entirely by the end of the 1940s. In 2011, though, the company returned with a race car called the R1, and now, more than a decade later, it’s back with its first road-going vehicle in more than seven decades.

Praga Bohema

Although the finished Bohema isn’t expected to make its full debut until later this spring, images from the automaker look remarkably similar to the pre-production version unveiled in November of 2022. The low-slung vehicle has a design reminiscent of the sports prototypes that compete at Le Mans each year, with bulbous fenders, a bubble cockpit, and a giant rear wing. Its lines are sharper and less defined than those on Pagani’s third-generation Utopia hypercar, but it should have little problem slicing through the air with ease.

The vehicle’s most interesting feature has to be what sits in its engine bay, though. We know what some of you are thinking: shouldn’t a supercar have a V-12 or at least a V-10? The Bohema may only be powered by a 3.8-liter V-6, but that engine, which it shares with the sporty Nissan GT-R, is no slouch.

The Praga Bohema on a road

The twin-turbocharged mill has been specially tuned so that it pumps out 700 horses and 535 ft lbs of twist. That’s more than enough oomph to push the car, which tips the scales at just 2,200 pounds, to a top speed in excess of 186 mph. It is also a purely gas-powered setup, which is becoming increasingly rare as more and more automakers turn towards electrification.

Praga has plans to hand-build just 89 examples of the Bohema. It hopes to begin deliveries of the road-going supercar, which will start at around $1.4 million, later this year.

