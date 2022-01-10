Here's When the Prada x adidas Collab Is Releasing

UPDATE (January 9, 2022): Shortly after teasing their upcoming collaboration with apparel, accessories and Forum sneakers, adidas and Prada have now unveiled a closer look at their co-branded bags ahead of the official drop.

In the newly released images, the sportswear giant's iconic Three Stripes motif takes over a selection of crossbody bags and backpacks. Arriving in a monochrome theme, each piece is highlighted with the luxury house's triangle logo. Silhouettes include a small belt bag, shoulder bag, tote, backpack and duffle bag.

The Pradidas bags will retail from $995 to $1,990 USD depending on the style. Meanwhile, the Forum Low will set you back $850 USD and the Forum High $1,120 USD.

Take a closer look above and expect the Prada x adidas collaboration to release on January 13 at stores worldwide and online.

ORIGINAL STORY (January 6, 2022): Prada and adidas Originals are set to release their third collaboration, featuring four Forum sneakers and a capsule collection of apparel and accessories. The duo has unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming range.

The coveted Pradidas lineup uses Prada's sustainable Re-Nylon material as the base, with adidas' iconic Three Stripes taking over tracksuits, jackets, tops, bucket hats and bags. The black-and-white items are highlighted with the Italian fashion house's signature triangle logo, as well as chrome zipper detailing throughout.

In addition to the apparel pieces, the collaborators will be releasing six bags, which have yet to be unveiled. The only design seen so far in the images above seems to be a backpack with a chest strap at the front.

Peep the offerings above. We're expecting the Prada x adidas collection to release in the coming weeks.