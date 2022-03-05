Prada Teams Up With Red Bull; Celebs Flock to Paris for Fashion Week

Martino Carrera and Rhonda Richford
·4 min read

PRADA ON THE SNOW: As the hotbed of Prada’s sports-inclined bent, Prada Linea Rossa has forged ties with Red Bull to promote events and initiatives focused on sports and innovations. The link-up signals Prada’s ongoing effort to enhance its brand experience.

Kicking off the long-term collaboration, the Italian luxury house is releasing a documentary starring French snowboarder Pierre Vaultier seen doing his tricks on a Prada Linea Rossa and Red Bull co-branded snow park punctuated by the former’s signature red line.

Prada did not detail how the partnership with Red Bull may evolve for future initiatives and iterations.

Filmed against the imposing landscape of France’s Serre Chevalier ski area, the snowboard champion, who has scored the gold medal at the Winter Olympic games in 2014 and 2018, in Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea, respectively, is seen doing his acrobatic tricks.

The full documentary called “Reshapes” features a wide-ranging interview with the snowboarder, who has won the World Cup Crystal Globe, his discipline’s highest recognition, six times throughout his career. The interview focuses on the athlete’s setbacks and achievements from his first competition in 1997 to his gold medal win in 2018.

Last month, Prada announced a collaboration with leading video game company Ubisoft to integrate its Prada Linea Rossa collection into the outdoor sports playground of Riders Republic.

The Linea Rossa — not to be confused with the Luna Rossa line, named after Prada’s sailboat for the America’s Cup — is a a technical collection of high-performance apparel which returned in the spotlight in recent years. — MARTINO CARRERA

Amelia Gray Hamlin - Credit: Fernando Sippel
Amelia Gray Hamlin - Credit: Fernando Sippel

Fernando Sippel

HERO WORSHIP: Even stars get a little star-struck sometimes. “I’m so grateful to even be here, it’s so epic,” said model Amelia Gray, an L.A. native who calls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin mom and dad. “It’s kind of a pinch-me moment that I’m even here. I haven’t even been able to gather my thoughts on how crazy it is.”

The young model has been making the most of her fashion week experience. She recently appeared on the cover of Numéro, and attended the Versace show in Milan before landing in Paris. “To even be in the game is truly inspiring.”

“I’ve been in the same room with Naomi Campbell, and that was wild,” she revealed. “You know how they say never meet your icons? I don’t think that’s true, so far it’s been completely the opposite for me.”

Gray was celebrating the reopening of Armani’s Paris boutique with a Champagne-fueled party at Chez Castel. The brand brought out the model crowd, including Coco Rocha and Jordan Rand.

Rocha, in a hot pink satin suit with beaded lapels, joked that she was in her “prom outfit.”

Rand appeared in a barely there string of beads doubling as a top and low-slung skirt from the brand, courtesy of Armani.

Speaking to confidence, Rand says it comes “from feeling like a badass.” The model also races motorcycles. “I think that that gives me a lot of confidence — being daring, living life on the edge, and feeling powerful.”

The crowd descended into the cavernous depths of Castel’s storied basement dancefloor, where Italian cover band Alessandro and the Portofinos played a rousing setlist of classics such as Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana” and Elvis’ “Blue Suede Shoes.” — RHONDA RICHFORD

Front Row at Rick Owens RTW Fall 2022 - Credit: Stephane Feugere
Front Row at Rick Owens RTW Fall 2022 - Credit: Stephane Feugere

Stephane Feugere

NO KIDDING: There was no special treatment for well-known faces including Teyana Taylor at the doors of the Palais de Tokyo Thursday evening, where guests struggled through the crowd to gain access to the Rick Owens show. “Be careful, I’ve got a little one here,” urged Taylor as she sought to protect her 6-year-old daughter Junie, who looked quite the fashion habitué for the occasion in her black balaclava, dark glasses and biker jacket, as they moved through the scrum.

“It was OK, I can’t wait to see the show,” shrugged Taylor a little later when she was comfortably seated front row, before her daughter caught her attention, whispering in her ear. “I love you, too, baby,” she replied warmly, pulling the tot close. As to current projects, she was more reserved. “Stay tuned, stay tuned,” she said.

Further down the front row, DJ Honey Dijon was more forthcoming. On top of her fashion projects — she has her own collection with Comme des Garçons Paris and last year created a capsule with Acne Studios — she has a new album in the works for later this year, she said. — ALEX WYNNE

