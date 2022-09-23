Prada SS23: Extra-Heavy Falsies, Slits, Skinny Pants and More

Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada presented their Spring/Summer 2023 runway show for Prada at Milan Fashion Week with a collection titled "Touch of Crude."

The co-creative directors teamed up with film director Nicolas Winding Refn for the anticipated show, from the invites all the way to the immersive installation at the venue. Models walked out in looks described to illustrate a "sequence of realities," with colors and materials contrasting one another.

The opening looks featured business-ready jackets paired with skinny trousers, along with sheer dresses complete with Prada's iconic triangular logo at the chest. Slits were seen on slip dresses, knit dresses and skirts, revealing layered details to add a touch of contrast. These fits were accompanied by bright-colored handbags, as well as extra-heavy false eyelashes, one of the key glam looks seen throughout the show. Elsewhere, floral brooches made a debut in brown, beige, pink and more, while the runway closed with prints on dresses, followed by all-black numbers.

See all of the looks above and watch Prada's SS23 presentation below.