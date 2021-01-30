Prada Cup: Luna Rossa crush American Magic to set up final against Sir Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK

Luna Rossa are through to the final of the Prada Cup - Getty Images

Jimmy Spithill said it was “payback time for those British guys” after his Luna Rossa team completed a comprehensive 4-0 victory over American Magic in the semi-finals of the Prada Cup to advance to a final against Sir Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK.

The Australian helmsman, twice a winner of the America’s Cup with Oracle, also said it had been a blessing in disguise having to race in the semi-finals rather than having the weekend off as Ineos did. “I think we needed that series,” he said.

Spithill was speaking after Luna Rossa saw off the weakened challenge of the New York Yacht Club on day two of the semi-final series.

American Magic had performed heroics getting their crippled AC75 Patriot back on the water after the damage it sustained in a dramatic capsize on day three of the round robins. But despite their best efforts, they proved to be a long way off the pace of Luna Rossa in the semi-finals.

Needing to win at least one of Saturday’s two races to keep the series alive, American Magic got off to a decent start in first race of day two, lining up to leeward of Luna Rossa and hitting the line at exactly the same time in the drag race to the boundary.

PRADA Cup - Semifinal – Day 2

We did it! And with four wins in a row we leap to the final Stage of the PRADA Cup#LunaRossaPradaPirelli#AmericasCup @Prada @Pirelli pic.twitter.com/s1ObJIxOk2 — Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (@lunarossa) January 30, 2021

Luna Rossa sailed a strong defensive race, just eking out an advantage after the two boats tacked for the first time, putting Patriot in dirty air and forcing them to tack off again. By the top mark, the Italians had a 13-second lead and they never looked back, covering American Magic’s every move and eventually winning by 35 seconds.

The second race, held in a stiffer breeze of 16 knots, was more one-sided, with American Magic failing to win the pre-start - which they absolutely had to do one the evidence of the first three clashes - and then experiencing technical issues with their starboard foil arm on the first beat. A further arm malfunction saw American Magic pick up a boundary penalty as their America’s Cup dream disappeared on the Hauraki Gulf.

Terry Hutchinson, skipper and tactician, said he was proud of his team but bemoaned the fact that they lost so much momentum during the rebuild, saying they would never know what might have happened had they won that round robin race against Luna Rossa on Sunday Jan 17.

“We were having a great race that day,” he said. “We’ll never know. What was clearly on display was Luna Rossa’s improvement in boat speed, their starts, their communication.”

Hutchinson added that if the team’s owners Doug DeVos, Hap Fauth and Roger Penske were up for another challenge he was “110 per cent” on board.

“The nice thing is we have such good relationships,” he said. “They’ve had their first taste now. If they think it’s a worthy cause why shouldn’t we keep chasing it? I absolutely believe it’s one of those life achievements that is absolutely worth chasing.”

Spithill, meanwhile, said he could not wait to face Ainslie’s team, having been beaten by them three times in succession in the round robins, the third time a nailbiting race which came down to the final cross on the final downwind leg.

“It’s payback time,” said Spithill, who was helmsman for Oracle Team USA when Ainslie joined the US boat as tactician in 2013, helping them to win the 2013 America’s Cup.

“We owe those British guys from the round robins. They’ve got some good guys, guys I’ve worked with and know really well, but that’s what you want. As a competitor; you want to go against the best. If it’s anything like that last race against them, bring it on.”

The combative Australian added that Luna Rossa had made big strides since the round robins, picking the right areas on their boat to develop and then getting in some quality match racing.

“I think for the team to be under the pressure it was, from potentially getting the shortcut through to the Prada Cup final to having to go against American Magic, in a sudden death, that’s exactly what you want when you’re preparing for that final. I think we needed that series.”

He added: “The boat is a lot faster. No question about it. We made a lot changes. In fact, it was difficult to decide what to do and what not to do. I’ve seen that before, especially in San Francisco. There are so many ideas and you really have to make sure you make the right calls. I think we did the right ones.

“Now we’ve got two weeks to go out there and make a couple more. We know the British have been working pretty hard. We’ve had some great racing against them and I don’t expect it to be any less than it was.”

The winner of the best-of-13 final, which begins on Feb 13, will go through to the 36th America’s Cup match against defenders New Zealand in March.