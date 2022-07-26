Prada’s China Repeat, Lenny Collaborates, John Richmond’s Seaside Pop-up

Denni Hu, Rosemary Feitelberg and Alice Monorchio
·8 min read

PRADA VU: Prada will restage its men’s and women’s fall 2022 collection in Beijing on Aug. 5.

The runway show marks the Italian luxury brand’s first return to China’s capital city in 11 years. In 2011, Prada revisited its men’s and women’s spring 2012 collection with added new styles at Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts museum. The same year, Prada went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

More from WWD

The fall 2022 collection will be shown at Prince Jun’s Mansion, a courtyard hotel in downtown Beijing in the traditional Chinese style, which was formerly the residence of Prince Jun in the Qing dynasty.

“Prince Jun’s Mansion seemed the perfect setting to celebrate once again our ongoing dialogue and commitment to Chinese culture that we have pursued with different activities throughout the years,” Prada co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons said in a press release.

Despite COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the brand sought out creative methods to bring its runway shows to China, one of the brand’s key markets. China sales were up 56 percent compared with 2019 for the 12 months ended Dec. 31. Last September, Prada showcased its women’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection simultaneously on catwalks in Milan and Shanghai, a first in fashion history.

In June 2019, Prada skipped Milan Fashion Week to showcase its men’s spring 2020 collection in Shanghai. Minsheng Wharf, the 80,000-ton warehouse, was transformed by OMA/AMO into a neon-lit space with ’80s synth-filled soundscape for the event.

In September 2017, Prada restaged its resort 2018 collection at Rongzhai, the restored historic mansion in Shanghai.

Prada’s Beijing runway show next week will go live at a critical time for the country. The capital city and economic hub is cautious to stick to its Zero-COVID policy ahead of the Communist Party National Congress later this year, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

Beijing started easing COVID-19-related restrictions in June, but maintained regular testing every three days for people to enter public venues.

Prada might be the only luxury brand to host a physical runway show in China this year. So far, no luxury brands have hosted a physical fashion show in the country, and according to local PR agencies, none have revealed plans to host offline screening events or large runway shows in China for the rest of the year. — DENNI HU

POWERING UP: Many collaborations are short-lived, with celebrities or influencers flaunting a maximum number of looks for a limited time, and then vanishing once the product runs out.

But Lenny founder Lindsey Davidson and stylist Britt Theodora have come together through an existing camaraderie and professional bond. And while they are unveiling a collaboration of upcycled jeans and T-shirts, they are also thinking about working together long term.

The Los Angeles-based reconstructed denim specialist and the New York-based Theodora first connected through their business coach, Kara Duffy, and they have a number of mutual friends who are also female entrepreneurs. In recent months, including during awards seasons, Theodora handled her L.A.-based jobs in Davidson’s home office.

”Kara is all about us supporting each other and collaborating. She is really straightforward about what we should be charging for our rates or goods for services. Being a woman in business, we can all agree that it is hard to advocate for yourself,” Theodora said. “Since I started working with Kara at the start of COVID[-19], my business has scaled immensely. It’s definitely fun to collaborate with a brand like Lyndsey’s because we’ve both have evolved a lot in the last year alone.”

Having run her own styling business since 2017, she now has “a big, beautiful office on Fifth Avenue,” and is hiring a third team member, she said. Pete Davidson, Kevin Bacon and Elliot Page are among her clients.

Debuting today on Lenny’s site, the collaboration between Davidson and Theodora consists of unisex upcycled jeans and T-shirts. The initiative is rooted in sustainability, since each pair of upcycled jeans are customized based on the wearer’s measurements, but more than that, it amplifies the importance of female entrepreneurship and women working together.

Along with the women’s empowerment theme, Theodora noted how one of her key motivations for being a stylist is to make her clients feel and look their best. In 2020, she started “energy styling,” a concept that plays up color therapy so that not just clients, but also friends and colleagues, understand that you can emanate certain moods by wearing certain colors. “My tagline is, ‘Manifest what you want with what you wear.’” she said. “It really promotes confidence and Lindsey’s jeans are truly the most flattering jeans I have ever worn. What makes them special is they are tailored to your body.”

The $325 collaborative jeans are offered in five colors – yellow, green, red, pink and turquoise. Shoppers at withlovelenny.com can read about each reflects a certain mood such as green, which “helps us relax our muscles and nerves and balance our energy.” There are also $88 T-shirts with hand-stitched symbols. The aim is to sell 200 to 300 items of the upcycled jeans and of the T-shirts.

Britt Theodora - Credit: Photo by Marisa Langley/Courtesy
Britt Theodora - Credit: Photo by Marisa Langley/Courtesy

Photo by Marisa Langley/Courtesy

Started in 2020 as a tie-dye brand, Lenny switched gears to a bespoke denim resource in the fall of 2021. “The whole reason I started Lenny was [to relay] confidence in a pair of jeans. No one likes to not feel good in what they’re wearing. When you have something you feel confident in, it’s almost as though you can take on the world. I know that sounds a little cheesy but it’s true,” Davidson said.

Looking ahead, Davidson and Theodora plan to continue to work together. They are interested in getting a joined office space in Los Angeles next year that could possibly include other creatives.

Asked about how the public’s increased interest in Pete Davidson and in how his style has evolved (since his relationship with Kim Kardashian has hurled him onto the worldwide stage) Theodora said, “he’s really confident in what he wears and he’s not afraid to wear color. He shown how anyone can wear a basic but have a colorful twist to it. That’s something I’ve always felt that anyone can do but he does it in a really fun way.”

The stylist first teamed up with him in 2019 for the comedian’s debut Netflix special. Along with some new clients, Theodora will be working on a yet-to-be-disclosed streaming show and other celebrity styling-related projects. The Lenny founder will be monitoring how the T-shirts are received and she expects to roll out repurposed jackets this fall. There are also a few other collaborations in the works. — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

BEACH BOUND: John Richmond knows well how to celebrate the summer season. 

The Italian brand designed by the namesake British creative director has entered the hospitality market by collaborating with The Cone Club, a beach club located inside the 7Pines Resort, Baja Sardinia.

John Richmond is hosting a pop-up store, which started July 22, and a beach lounge privée characterized by the brand’s rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. Features include customized interiors, and a store selling beachwear, sunglasses, beach towels and other accessories.

John Richmond is tapping into urf-vibes by including a branded surfboard that will be the main element of the pop-up store.

The John Richmond pop-up store and beach lounge at The Cone Club, Sardinia. - Credit: Courtesy of the brand
The John Richmond pop-up store and beach lounge at The Cone Club, Sardinia. - Credit: Courtesy of the brand

Courtesy of the brand

The staff that will welcome guests will be dressed head-to-toe in John Richmond outfits. The pop-up and lounge are open for the entire duration of the summer season, until mid-September.

The Cone Club is made up of a restaurant overseen by chef Nicolas Han and Clemens Kriegerowski, a beach resort and wellness services. It opened at the beginning of July and is located inside the 7Pines resort owned by the Hyatt hospitality group. The resort is the first Hyatt affiliate in Sardinia and the second Destination by Hyatt in Europe, after Ibiza.  

This year, John Richmond has seen a slate of new collaborations to amplify the brand and diversify its product selection. In July, WWD reported John Richmond launched Unknown Pleasures, an olfactory collection of four genderless fragrances; in March, the brand debuted its first NFT collection — a partnership with cryptocurrency provider Shiba Inu, one of the key players in the blockchain-enhanced ecosystem — and that same month, it unveiled a capsule collection with Playboy.

John Richmond is operated by Arav Group, which also controls the Marcobologna and Silvian Heach brands. In 2017, the group acquired a controlling stake in the fashion house. In 2021, Arav Group reported a turnover of about 40 million euros. — ALICE MONORCHIO

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Piercy leads rainy 3M Open by 4 after long third round

    BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. The 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65. The top Canadian is Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., who is tied for 24th at 5 under.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving after Tkachuk trade: 'The city has taken some body shots'

    Brad Treliving delivered a passionate press conference less than 24 hours after the Flames' blockbuster trade with the Panthers.