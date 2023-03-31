A Prada cafe is opening in Harrods

Prada Caffe, Harrods (Studio VF17 for Prada) (Prada)

Following on the heels of the hot pink Jimmy Choo cafe last summer and Dior’s gingerbread wonderland that took over at Christmas, Harrods will open the doors to a Prada Caffè on Friday.

Official images have just dropped and it looks set to be a serene Prada green affair, brimming with handbags, biscotti and Prada patisserie.

Prada Caffè in Harrods (Studio VF17 for Prada) (Prada)

The walls, ceilings, velvet sofas and armchairs are delicately coloured with the brand’s iconic sage green, and the black-and-white chequered floors are designed to mimic those of the historic Prada boutique on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan.

Visually it’s very similar to the Marchesi cafe in Milan, an 18th-century pasticceria also owned by the Prada group where fashion girls love to meet for reassuringly expensive capuccinos and chantilly cakes during fashion week.

The pale blue porcelain Prada branded plates will no doubt be hitting many a fashion girls’ feed in the coming weeks, as will the Prada Triangle embossed glassware.

Serving non-stop from breakfast to evening cocktails, the menu will feature Italian classics like risotto and buffalo mozzarella alongside many, many cakes and bakes. The wine list spans the whole of Italy, with bottles from Sicily to Piedmont, and once the weather warms, there will be a gelato cart parked outside the building.

Molto elegante!

Prada Caffè will be open from March 31 to January 7, 2024 from 9am-9pm Monday to Saturday and from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, with an entrance on Hans Road.