Prada Beauty Reveals Its New Fragrance, ”Prada Paradoxe”

Prada is expanding its beauty division, featuring a quiet launch of an official Prada Beauty account on Instagram.

In August, Prada Beauty posted a series of ambiguous photos hinting at possible upcoming launches, leading up to its new Parda Paradoxe fragrance reveal, with Emma Watson leading the campaign. The new Prada Paradoxe perfume captures the essence of the ever-evolving Prada woman, who is never the same but always herself. With notes of Calabrian bergamot, neroli bud essence and amber accord the perfume is a timeless white floral paired with a hint of spice for warmth and depth.

Prada Paradoxe retails for $142 USD and can be purchased via the brand's website.