PracticeSuite Bidirectional Integration with Opus EHR Boosts Profitability for Behavioral Health Treatment Centers

PracticeSuite, Inc.
·2 min read
PracticeSuite, Inc.
PracticeSuite, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeSuite, Inc., an end-to-end cloud-based medical office solution for healthcare providers and groups, announced the beginning of a strategic partnership with Opus EHR, a leading cloud-based EHR platform focused on behavioral health.

PracticeSuite’s 18-year track record as a cloud-based solution well equips them to guide behavioral health treatment centers through reimbursement challenges towards financial growth and operational efficiency. Treatment centers and mental health facilities using Opus EHR have an easy-to-adopt path to offload the time-consuming reimbursement activities to a trusted revenue cycle management partner for improved profitability.

“Leveraging our expertise on billing requirements, future-looking regulatory changes, and patient payment trends, we are able to provide a lift to an overburdened care specialty that will increase profitability, productivity, and staff efficiency,” stated Vinod Nair, CEO of PracticeSuite.

PracticeSuite streamlines billing and payment processes as the single source for automated insurance verification, accurate insurance billing, intelligent collections, credit card processing, and online patient payment tools. The integrated platform provides treatment centers with 100% transparency on key performance indicators through a single-sign-on dashboard.

“When evaluating revenue integration experts, PracticeSuite SaaS and RCM services were at the top of the list,” said Trey Wilson, CEO of Opus EHR. “Their industry-leading tech-enabled healthcare tools and the agile team made it an impactful choice to complete our Behavioral Health offering,” said Wilson.

PracticeSuite matched behavioral health needs by integrating with Opus EHR, built specifically for the treatment space; it is a complimentary joint venture to integrate offerings. PracticeSuite and Opus EHR integration was on display at a free webinar held on January 17, 2023; now available on demand.

About PracticeSuite

As the emerging preeminent cloud platform for ambulatory care, PracticeSuite provides an end-to-end medical office solution that not only helps physicians operate at the highest level of efficiency but provides patients with a modern digital communication experience. PracticeSuite is revolutionizing the way medical practices manage their revenue, and how they interact with their patients.

About Opus EHR

Opus EHR is a complete clinical solution that is more effective than other options on the market, providing solutions for inpatient and outpatient behavioral health treatment centers. With everything in one place, Opus helps optimize the continuum of care – intake, admissions, billing, revenue cycle, clinical and medical management processes – all in a secure and HIPAA-compliant environment. As a result, the care team stays in sync to achieve higher reimbursements and better outcomes. Opus consistently serves their client needs through customization and added innovative features such as a self-scheduling patient portal, mobile voice-to-text notes, kiosks, and more added as requests come in.

Media Contact:
Michael Sculley
Vice President of Marketing
(813) 607-2255


