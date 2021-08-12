PracticeSuite Announces Entrance into Consumer Health Information Market with Acquisition of HelloHealth

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeSuite, Inc., a leading full-suite medical office information solution, announced the acquisition of HelloHealth. The acquisition enhances PracticeSuite’s robust physician’s office solution with a consumer focused health record, a feature rich patient portal and a comprehensive telehealth solution. Capital Clarity acted as exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.



The combination of PracticeSuite and HelloHealth offers physicians and patients a seamless and modern solution for collaboratively managing patient information and coordinating clinical events.

Vinod Nair, PracticeSuite Founder and CEO commented: “Despite the 2021 CURES Act putting consumers in control of their medical records there has not been a patient-owned personal health record to manage both individual and family healthcare information in one place. All patient portals have been owned by providers or health plans, and lack a central hub for consumers to govern their health – until now.” He further states, “The HelloHealth personal health management platform makes the vision of ‘your health in your hand’ a reality.”

Nair points out the disconnect many people experience. “We pay for our morning latte using a mobile phone and QR code, then head off to our doctor where we fill out paper forms—forms we have to fill out for every new doctor we see. The HelloHealth App changes all that.” Patients using the app simply present their cell phone to the provider’s receptionist to securely transfer their medical records.

John Cooper, Founding Partner at Capital Clarity points out that, “Even today, the majority of physician practices still rely heavily on traditional paper-based processes that are expensive, time consuming and frustrating for both physicians and patients”. “The integration of PracticeSuite and HelloHealth provide the platform to securely and efficiently modernize these workflows.”

“HelloHealth solves multiple layers of problems across the entire healthcare ecosystem,” says Nair. “It eases the burden on physicians while giving consumers exactly what they need—a single application to manage their entire family’s healthcare.”

About PracticeSuite

Offering the “practice of the future—today” PracticeSuite provides an end-to-end medical office solution that helps physicians operate at the highest level of efficiency and allows patients to interact with the office electronically, including electronic check-in and e-payments. PracticeSuite is revolutionizing the way patients manage their healthcare and the way physicians interact with their patients. Learn more.

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Healthcare and Healthcare IT are at the intersection of Capital Clarity’s primary areas of technology focus and expertise. Learn more.

CONTACT: Contact: Michael Sculley VP of Marketing 770-213-4723



