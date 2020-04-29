Practically Every Celeb Shops This Handbag Label — and It’s on Super Sale Right Now

Celebrities have a knack for finding the latest and greatest fashion on the market. Or wait... does an item become the latest and greatest because of its celebrity backing? We’re not entirely sure, but regardless, one brand that’s become a “cult” favorite in Hollywood and beyond is on super sale at Nordstrom Rack for a limited time.

Cult Gaia, and its range of exceptionally unique handbags have earned a spot in practically every celeb’s accessory lineup. No, really: The Los Angeles-based label currently has one of the longest rosters of A-lister fans. That includes Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Beyoncé, Emma Stone, and Kristen Bell. What a mouthful!

Cult Gaia’s bags are hard to miss, even though some are so tiny, they could easily be. Each boasts a show-stopping design and unique materials unlike any you typically see in the handbag landscape. Take, for example, the top-selling Ark Mini Bag, whose cage-like shape is entirely woven from natural bamboo.

The brand’s bags are 100 percent worth the investment, but thanks to Nordstrom Rack’s Cult Gaia sale — which is running for a limited time — you have all the more reason to scoop up a bag or two because the prices are jaw-droppingly good. Since you can score an additional 30 percent off already marked down Cult Gaia bags, the Ark Mini Bag in its acrylic form, which is usually $278, is now $87. There’s also this super cute bamboo bag for just over $50.

This might be the most affordable Cult Gaia’s arm candy has ever been. Shop the celeb-loved label on super sale below.

Buy It! Cult Gaia Acrylic Ark Mini Bag, $87.48 (orig. $278); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Cupola Bag Small, $52.48 (orig. $168); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Zaha Bamboo Bag, $62.98 (orig. $208); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Ally Bamboo Wood Bag, $66.48 (orig. $218); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Jasmine Clutch Bag, $80.48 (orig. $258); nordstromrack.com