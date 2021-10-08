Prabhas Announces 25th Film With Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Titled 'Spirit'

We all know how Prabhas fans adore him and how eagerly they have been waiting for his 25th film. The wait is finally over. Prabhas took to social media to announce his collaboration with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The movie was tentatively titled Prabhas25, but now the makers have announced the title, Spirit. Produced by T-series, the makers also revealed that the project is set to release on a massive scale, hinting that Spirit might hit the screens as a pan-Indian film.

Prabhas has a number of projects in his kitty. His upcoming movie Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde is all set to release on 14 January next year.

The Mirchi actor had announced his other film with KGF Chapter:1 director Prashant Neel, titled Salaar. This film will release in multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi.

Prabhas has also signed another mythological film, Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh will also feature in this film. The story is based on the epic Ramayana, where Prabhas will be playing the role of Ram and Saif plays Ravana.

The actor will be joined by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi directorial venture, named Project-K.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal boasts of a multi-star cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol.

