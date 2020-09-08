Prabhas Adopts Reserve Forest in Outskirts of Hyderabad, Donates Rs 2 crore

Baahubali star Prabhas has decided to take up 1650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest, located near Dundigal, 20kms from Hyderabad. He has taken up this initiative as part of the Green India Challenge promoted by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

The Telugu star handed over ₹2 crore to forest officials for the development of this reserve forest. Prabhas, along with Forest Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy and Santosh Kumar, laid the foundation stone for urban forest park. They observed the reserve forest from a temporary watch tower and later planted a few saplings in the reserve forest region.

The forest department is going to convert a small portion of the land into urban forest park while rest of the forest is going to be conservation zone. Kahajipalli reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants and it's extended in 3 compartments.

The forest department is going to fence the entire 1650 acres and immediately start developing the eco park, constructing the park gate, see-through wall, walking track, view point and gazebo. A medicinal plant centre would be constructed in the first phase.

All the steps to prevent encroachment of Forest land are also being taken up by the Forest Department.

Prabhas stated that he was inspired by his friend Santhosh Kumar to adopt the Khajipalli forest area and would donate more in installments, depending on the progress of the work. The Saaho star requested the Forest Department to develop the reserve forest so that it would create an additional lung space in HMDA limits and develop an eco park.

The actor said that his participation to help the society through the Green Challenge and adopting the reserve forest has given him immense satisfaction.

The program at Khajipalli took place in the presence of a very small number of guests owing to Covid-19 restrictions.