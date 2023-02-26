PP Arnold, Jazz Café, review: an unstoppable force demurely dishes the dirt

PP Arnold performing in 2019 - Redferns

Thanks to lurid tales of 1960’s A-list liaisons with Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Jimi Hendrix and more, last year’s PP Arnold autobiography won substantial attention for Swinging London’s forgotten Queen of Soul.

Aptly entitled Soul Survivor, it told of how Arnold, née Patricia Ann Cole, first moved here from South Central Los Angeles in her mid-teens, to be admitted to British pop’s inner circle as a plaything for the male artists gathered around Immediate Records, the hip label run by The Rolling Stones’ manager, Andrew Loog Oldham. Once that imprint folded, Arnold’s career foundered, until she wound up in the mid-1980s with a minor part in the inaugural West End production of Starlight Express.

Even in the #metoo era, there can be few more potent memoirs of a talented woman’s bitter experiences, but this show was all about those talents, as the irrepressible 76-year-old showcased a thunderous, quavering voice and amiable charisma across two rollercoaster hours.

Opening with the thumping mid-1960s R&B of Whatcha Gonna Do, her Stateside debut fronting the Ikettes, Arnold initiated a routine whereby she’d explain a song’s background, then with dignity and considerable humour direct smut-seekers towards her merchandising table, where the full story was for sale. Thus were we spared the minutiae of her rape by Ikettes band leader, Ike Turner, and when it came to Jagger, she demurely noted, “He took me for a walk in the park”, then simply waved at the book stall.

Her singing, by contrast, was an unstoppable force. Without restraint, she belted out Immediate favourites like Angel Of The Morning, and particularly The Beach Boys’ God Only Knows, which, necessarily stripped of the originals’ orchestral splendour as rendered by tonight’s five-piece rhythm combo, were carried by the mighty, purgative vibratos emanating from Arnold’s diminutive frame.

The band, led by Ocean Colour Scene guitarist Steve Cradock, were unflashily top-drawer, however, bringing a funky hustle to the Stones’ You Can’t Always Get What You Want, and on two previously unaired 1980s tunes, tackling rare groove (A Little Pain) and Beatmasters-produced early hip hop (Burn It Up), with equal panache.

After selections from 2020’s The New Adventures Of…, Arnold inevitably returned to her Immediate era, for a chilling Life Is But Nothing, and finally The First Cut Is The Deepest, the 1967 breakout hit penned for her by Cat Stevens, here reflecting on first love’s unhealed scars with gentle poignancy.

“Write to the council,” she merrily entreated, as she fielded a fully warranted ovation, “and you tell them – PP Arnold wants to sing for the people!” My letter’s already in the post.

