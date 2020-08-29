Power's Naturi Naughton addresses Ghost 'faking own death' fan theories

From Digital Spy

Power's explosive season 6 finale, which aired back in February, saw fan favourite James 'Ghost' St Patrick (Omari Hardwick) brutally murdered by his own son Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) at his nightclub Truth.

As Power spin-off Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Sunday, September 6, some fans are refusing to believe that Ghost is now a ghost.

In one fan-made YouTube video, Alejandro Gonzalez makes a few points on how Ghost faked his own death – including replacing bullets with blanks so that the shot wouldn't be fatal and using one of Tommy's ambulances to escape – which the YouTuber claims we saw when Tariq left Truth after the murder.

However convincing this fan theory is, Power showrunner Courtney Kemp made a statement to EW earlier this year saying that Ghost is "definitely dead".

Despite this, fans are still in disbelief that James St Patrick died that night at Truth – and who better to dispel those fan theories than Ghost's on-screen wife Tasha St Patrick (Naturi Naughton)?

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Power and Power Book II: Ghost star Naturi said: "I hate to break it to you guys. I know many of our fans are like, 'This is not, no, he's going to come back, he's going to be Ghost', our show doesn't do that – when people die, they really die.