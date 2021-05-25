‘Powerpuff’: The CW Boss Mark Pedowitz Expands On Decision To Rework, Repilot Live-Action Reboot: “This Was Just A Miss”
While some new titles are set to premiere on The CW as part of its 2021-2022 fall slate, the anticipated Powerpuff live-action reboot did not make the cut and will be reworked and repiloted. The CW’s Mark Pedowitz expanded on the decision, noting that holding the series back will provide an opportunity to do right by it.
“The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss, this was just a miss,” he said during The CW’s upfront press call on Tuesday. “We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo and Heather, the writers… in this case, the pilot didn’t work.”
More from Deadline
'Black Lightning' Series Finale: Creator Salim Akil On Season 5 And Spinoff Ideas, Black Joker & What's Next
'Powerpuff' To Be Repiloted, 'Tom Swift' Remains In Contention; 'Our Ladies Of Brooklyn' & 'Painkiller' Not Going Forward - CW Pilots Update
'All American' Spinoff & Ava DuVernay's 'Naomi' Picked Up To Series By The CW
Written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley based on the original Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff follows Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting.
In addition to Bennet, Cameron and Perreault, Robyn Lively, Tom Kenny, Donald Faison and Nicholas Podanny round out the cast. Powerpuff is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cody and Regnier executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. Erika Kennair produces.
Pedowitz added that given the interest and popularity around the Cartoon Network original, the reboot needs to do justice to crime-fighting trio. Though he didn’t specify which specific aspects need to be reworked, he noted that the pilot “might’ve felt a little too campy.”
“You learn things and you test things out. In this case we felt let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board because this is a powerful property, it has engaged a lot of interest and we want to get it right before we put it out,” he continued.
His comments come hours after a portion of the Powerpuff script supposedly leaked on Twitter and gained some negative attention. The leaked snippets teased the disillusioned superheroes’ sex lives, “edgy” attitudes and more. Pedowitz did not confirm the leak.
Best of Deadline
Broadway Returns: A Complete Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
NFL 2021 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, UK Matchups & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.