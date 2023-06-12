Do Powermatic Data Systems' (SGX:BCY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Powermatic Data Systems Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Powermatic Data Systems boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from S$0.23 to S$0.27, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 16% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Powermatic Data Systems shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 33% to 37% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Powermatic Data Systems isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$93m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Powermatic Data Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Powermatic Data Systems insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 73%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have S$68m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Powermatic Data Systems To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Powermatic Data Systems is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Powermatic Data Systems that you need to be mindful of.

