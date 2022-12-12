Powermatic Data Systems Limited's (SGX:BCY) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Powermatic Data Systems' (SGX:BCY) stock is up by a considerable 8.2% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Powermatic Data Systems' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Powermatic Data Systems is:

12% = S$8.7m ÷ S$70m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Powermatic Data Systems' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Powermatic Data Systems seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.1% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Powermatic Data Systems' moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Powermatic Data Systems' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Powermatic Data Systems''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Powermatic Data Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (implying that the company retains 73% of its profits), it seems that Powermatic Data Systems is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Powermatic Data Systems has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Powermatic Data Systems' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Powermatic Data Systems visit our risks dashboard for free.

