This ‘Powerhouse’ Car Vacuum With Over 64,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Just $35 Right Now

Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner: High Power

amazon.com

Every driver knows that your car isn't just a car—it's the gateway to getting out there, from trips to the park to beach excursions with your pup. But with that comes dirt, crumbs, sand, and dog hair tracking back into your vehicle. You know the pain of cleaning it up, and you're not alone. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have turned to the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner to give their vehicles a little TLC (tender loving cleaning).

The popular vacuum for cars is so compact and easy to use, say reviewers who carry it around in their trunks for tough messes and quick cleanups alike. The "powerhouse in a little package" connects to your car's lighter port as its source of energy, and although it is a corded device, reviewers say that the 16-foot length lets you vacuum your whole car. It sucks up dust, crumbs, leaves, hair—you name it, it cleans it. Right now, it's 22 percent off, bringing the price down to $35.

To buy: $35 (was $45); amazon.com.

While the vacuum can easily clean your vehicle as is, it comes with an extension tube to grab debris in nooks and crannies, a brush head attachment for upholstered seats and carpets, and a flathead nose nozzle that works magic in tight areas like air vents.

With 12 volts of power, the compact car vacuum removes all the dirt you can see and all the dust and dander you can't. That's because it has an attached HEPA filter, which prevents small particles from escaping the vacuum once they're sucked up. What you get is a car that's cleaner in more ways than one.

It's no wonder that Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this portable car cleaner, calling it "the best auto vacuum I have used." The small vacuum has racked up over 64,500 five-star ratings and over 8,500 positive reviews from shoppers who say it does a "superb job for everyday clean up." The ThisWorx vacuum is so popular that it's Amazon's best-selling automotive vacuum cleaner as of this writing.

"I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I'm good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it's going to get for a car vacuum."

"I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum," another shopper writes. "I tend to somehow bring in a lot of dirt/tiny leaves in my car and this does such a great job at picking it all up… It comes with lots of tiny accessories for those hard to reach areas. I would highly recommend it!"

For a car vacuum that's easy to use, portable, and effective, follow thousands of happy Amazon shoppers who purchased the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum and never looked back. If you hurry, you can take advantage of this limited time deal.