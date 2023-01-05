Powerful winter storm slammed into SLO County. See dramatic photos and video

A powerful winter storm swept through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday and early Thursday — dropping more than 2 inches of rain on several spots.

Across the Central Coast, the storm knocked out power, churned up high surf and filled creeks, rivers and lakes.

Rock slides and flooding resulted in road closures for thoroughfares including Highway 1 and Highway 154, while high winds downed trees and damaged buildings.

As SLO County worked to recover from the storm, locals including Tribune photographers and reporters captured those efforts on camera. Here are photos and videos of the aftermath of the atmospheric river event.

Clouds break in Arroyo Grande near Arroyo Grand High school on Valley Road as rainfall leaves fields filled with water on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

High winds ripped off the awning over the gas pumps at the Shell station at the corner of Highway 41 and Cubaril Avenue in Atascadero on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

A surfer heads out into big waves shortly after high tide in Pismo Beach after a big storm passed through on Jan. 5, 2023.

A swollen Salinas River flows under the the Niblick Bridge in Paso Robles on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the morning after a “bomb cyclone” storm hit San Luis Obispo County.

Piles of sea foam collect on the sand in Avila beach on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after a powerful “bomb cyclone” storm him San Luis Obispo County.

A crane works restore a downed PG&E power system on South Bay Boulevard that was inaccessible to most other repair equipment on Jan. 5, 2023. The outage knocked out power to more than 2,500 customers in Los Osos.

Laguna Lake is almost overflowing following heavy rains, on Jan. 5, 2023.

High tide waves crash against the shore at Santa Rosa Creek Overlook on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in the aftermath of the “bomb cyclone” storm that passed through San Luis Obispo County.

Big waves roll ashore shortly after high tide at Pismo Beach as surfers and spectators came to take a look after a big storm passed through on Jan. 5, 2023.

The high tide brought sea foam up to the stairs off the pier in Pismo Beach after a big storm passed through on Jan. 5, 2023.

PG&E crews straighten a sagging power pole on westbound South Street in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, resulting in detours for drivers.

A rock slide closes Highway 1 at Polar Star, one mile south of Ragged Point.

Debby Boutros took this photo of sea foam under the Moonstone Beach Drive bridge near Leffingwell Landing in Cambria on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Debby Boutros captured this view of stormy ocean waves from the Santa Rosa Creek vista point in Cambria on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Christine Greek took this photo of storm damage at the Harvey Street beach access in Cambria on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Heavy rains flooded the Laguna Lake boat launch, on Jan. 5, 2023.