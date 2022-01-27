Major, impactful nor’easter set to sweep Atlantic Canada this weekend

Digital Writers
·3 min read
Major, impactful nor&#x002019;easter set to sweep Atlantic Canada this weekend
Major, impactful nor’easter set to sweep Atlantic Canada this weekend

We’re looking ahead to the threat of a major nor’easter across the Atlantic provinces this weekend. A bomb cyclone will develop off the eastern seaboard Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing a period of heavy snow, ice, rain, and high winds to the Maritimes and Newfoundland through Sunday. Blizzard conditions and disruptive snowfall totals are possible, as well as the risk for significant icing for some areas and potential storm surge flooding along vulnerable coasts. More on the weekend nor’easter threat, below.

DON’T MISS: Here's how to stock your vehicle's emergency kit, BEFORE you get stranded

THIS WEEKEND: ALL EYES ON A POWERFUL NOR'EASTER WITH MAJOR IMPACTS ACROSS THE EAST COAST

Powerful nor’easters are becoming a weekend tradition across Atlantic Canada in recent times. All indications are that we’re about to see the region’s third major winter storm in the past month.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued widespread special weather statements for the Maritimes, advising residents of the potential for “a very intense winter storm.”

Capture (51)
Capture (51)

A low-pressure system will develop off the North Carolina coast on Friday night, rapidly intensifying as it parallels the eastern seaboard and heads toward the Maritimes. The low’s swift and powerful intensification will easily fulfill the criteria to call the system a bomb cyclone.

RELATED: ‘Weather bombs’: Explosive storms that create ferocious conditions

This system could bring impactful snows and gusty winds to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, including Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. From there, the system will move into Atlantic Canada early Saturday and remain a headache for the region through Sunday.

WHEN A 'WEATHER BOMB' IS IN THE FORECAST, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN EXACTLY?

Click here to view the video

We’re still several days out, so there’s some uncertainty surrounding the forecast details and precise storm track. However, there is high confidence that this system will be a high-impact event for Canada’s East Coast.

Wintry precipitation is likely to reach the Maritimes by Saturday morning, with conditions worsening across the region throughout the day. The system’s effects will reach Newfoundland on Saturday night. The storm will clear out from south to north throughout the day on Sunday.

Capture (53)
Capture (53)

As of Wednesday evening, it looks like most of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will remain on the snowy side of the system. Areas that experience significant snowfall will also contend with high winds that could lead to a period of blizzard conditions during the height of the storm. Some areas could wind up seeing 40 cm of snow by the end of the storm.

Near the storm’s track and along the eastern side of the system, warmer air will make this a messy storm for much of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Many areas will experience several different types of precipitation during the course of the storm. There’s the potential for significant ice pellet accumulation and ice accretion from freezing rain in some areas, though it’s still too early to pinpoint exactly where this may occur.

Strong, persistent winds could also lead to storm surge flooding for some coastal areas.

Forecasters will have a clearer view of the storm’s eventual track and impacts across the region as we get closer to the event. Make sure to check back frequently for the latest details on this high-impact event across Atlantic Canada.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for all the latest on this approaching winter storm.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bomb cyclone threatens East Coast with nor’easter bringing snow and ice

    A bomb cyclone is forecast to barrel up the US East coast this weekend, bringing snow and ice along with powerful winds and risk of flooding. The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that the winter storm will likely impact portions of the Mid-Atlantic, especially near the coast, and areas in the northeast through New England late on Friday and into the weekend. Forecasters said they were increasingly confident that the region would see significant winter impacts including the I-95 metro areas from New York City to Washington DC.

  • Potent 'bomb cyclone' to lash Northeast this weekend with heavy snow, howling winds

    A potent winter storm is forecast to wallop the East Coast on Friday and Saturday with snow and howling winds possible from the Carolinas to Maine.

  • Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle hits road block over relegation clause

    West Ham and Tottenham have also seen offers turned down for Lingard - who is said to be dismayed by Manchester United’s reluctance to let him leave the club this January

  • Max Verstappen identifies areas of improvement after first F1 title

    The most dramatic of championship wins will only be the first of several, hopes the Red Bull driver

  • What is a bomb cyclone? Northeastern US warned over approaching storm

    Alarmingly-named weather phenomenon common in North America in late autumn and early spring

  • Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2

    The World Health Organization maintains that BA.2 is not a "variant of concern," meaning there is no current evidence to suggest this new subvariant will worsen COVID-19 transmission, illness severity, or efficacy of vaccines and public health efforts like masking and social distancing. Conventional COVID-19 tests can show a positive or a negative result, but they can't determine specific variants.

  • Antonio Brown says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered him $200,000 to seek mental health support but he refused

    NFL star Antonio Brown said the team offered to cover a mental health facility stay. He maintains mental health had nothing to do with his departure.

  • 15 Charming Breakfast Nook Ideas That’ll Make Your Mornings a Whole Lot Cozier

    We've rounded up all the best breakfast nook ideas, full of clever designs to use up whatever small space you have in your kitchen.

  • COVID-19 restrictions mean major losses for P.E.I. arenas

    It's been a tough month for Larry Richards. He's the manager and ice tech of the Montague Curling Club where, this month, curlers were going to gather for the 2022 P.E.I. Scotties Tournament of Hearts and then later, the 2022 P.E.I. Tankard. Rising COVID cases put a stop to that. Restrictions that followed cut business even further, when all rinks and clubs had to shut down completely in mid-January. "Curling and winter go together. Members can't get out to curl, and we can only run from October

  • Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold, but warns of looming hikes

    OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold Wednesday, but warned higher interest rates are coming to help it reel in inflation from its hottest pace in three decades. The central bank lined up to kick off what is expected be a series of rate hikes this year starting as early as March as it dropped its forward guidance that it would keep its key policy rate at its rock-bottom level of 0.25 per cent where it has been since March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandem

  • Ottawa could see its coldest temperature since 1996

    Another day in January 2022, another extreme cold warning. This one could make it feel like –45 in western Quebec and bring the coldest temperature in Ottawa since 1996. Environment Canada issued its fifth set of extreme cold warnings in the past 15 days, which cover all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rural communities in the Outaouais, outside of Gatineau, face the coldest outlook as the wind could make it feel around –40 to –45. Maniwaki's foreca

  • Hilary Duff Gives Daughter Mae a Cynthia from Rugrats -Inspired Hairstyle: 'That Cut Was Savage'

    Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed Mae into the world in March 2021

  • Where could future Olympic Winter Games be hosted as the climate warms?

    The Olympic Winter Games are becoming warmer, rainier, and foggier, and many elite athletes say they are worried about future conditions for the next generation of competitors.

  • Is Pam And Tommy worth watching?

    Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee in this retelling of their sex tape - becoming the first must see series of 2022.

  • Sunflowers ward off drought and heat through their invisible colours

    New research from the University of British Columbia (UBC) shows the same molecules that produce the ultraviolet bull’s-eye patterns in sunflowers can help the plants adapt to stresses such as drought or extreme temperatures.

  • Will storm be a blizzard? Here's the specific criteria to be considered one

    A powerful storm will impact Massachusetts this weekend, but will it be a blizzard?

  • P.E.I. students returning to school Jan. 31, some restrictions to be eased

    P.E.I. will resume in-class learning on Monday, Jan. 31, and other restrictions will be eased, Premier Dennis King and Dr. Heather Morrison announced Wednesday. They made the announcement during a COVID-19 briefing. Epidemiologist Dr. Karen Phillips was also in attendance virtually. King said students being out of of school for well over a month has "brought its own challenges," adding: "Our teachers, our school administrators, our parents have been champions through this, our kids have been cha

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.