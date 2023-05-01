Powerful tornado flips cars in south Florida

Dramatic videos and photos were captured of cars being toppled due to the powerful tornado winds

A pair of tornadoes that hit the US east coast over the weekend damaged dozens of homes and flipped cars.

Heavy rains and powerful winds touched down in south Florida on Saturday, where a video captured a car being flipped in the intense storm.

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach began cleanup efforts on Monday after the city was hit by a separate tornado over the weekend.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in either state.

The National Weather Service office in Miami said Saturday's tornado in Palm Beach Gardens reached wind speeds of up to 130 mph (209 km/h), and registered as an EF-2 - meaning strong - on the Enhanced Fujita scale, a zero to five scale that classes twisters by estimated wind speeds and related damage.

The City of Palm Beach Gardens said in a statement that the tornado caused "roof, structural and vehicle damage throughout the city".

Videos and images from the area showed the extent of the tornado's damage, including overturned cars, broken windows and snapped tree branches.

A motorist captured dramatic video of a car being flipped by the tornado on the US 1 highway.

The tornado also caused one apartment complex in North Palm Beach to suffer extensive damage to its roof, and boats docked nearby were upended from their moorings.

Authorities were forced to close major roadways to clean up debris and inspect wreckage from the storm.

In Virginia Beach, in the state of Virginia, an estimated 50 to 100 homes were damaged due to a separate severe storm system on Saturday, authorities said. Several hundred people were left without power.

The storm forced the cancellation of a music festival hosted by musician Pharrell Williams on Saturday evening when officials deemed it unsafe for attendees.

The coastal city declared a state of emergency on Sunday, with temporary shelters opened for people whose homes were damaged by the storm.

Schools are closed on Monday due to road closures and storm damage.