'Powerful' storm on the way for California; more severe weather in the South: Weather updates

Another week, another storm will be brewing for California to begin the week, as "a powerful Pacific storm system" is expected to bring flood watches, strong winds, and heavy snow to the state.

The Golden State got another heavy dose of winter weather from a "bomb cyclone" last week, which killed two people and even resulted in a tornado that damaged buildings and injuring people in Southern California.

Meanwhile, more severe weather is expected in the South as the region recovers from a swath of tornadoes that hit the Mississippi Delta region, thrashing rural areas and leaving more than two dozen people dead.

Here's what to know about the national weather forecast for Monday:

Rain falls on pedestrians on the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles.

More heavy rain, snow to California

Two storms will join forces over the northeastern Pacific Ocean by Sunday night, AccuWeather says, which is set to arrive in the state by Monday night.

"A powerful Pacific storm system will begin to approach the West Coast on Monday. Moisture spreading inland will significantly increase precipitation chances across northern California and the Pacific Northwest," the National Weather Service said.

The weather service added the storm will result in moderate to heavy rainfall along the coast, with heavy snow in the northern coastal ranges of the state and the southern half of the Cascade Mountains.

AccuWeather said the heaviest rainfall will be on Tuesday, and lighter rainfall could linger into Thursday for Southern California. Small hail is also possible later in the week.

Strong winds could knock out power

Northern California, specifically the Bay Area, will again be susceptible to strong winds, which could leave many residents and businesses in the dark. The Pacific Gas and Electric Company said roughly 610,000 customers were affected during last week's "bomb cyclone."

Wind gusts as high as 100 miles per hour are possible in the mountains, which could lead to "dangerous blizzard conditions," AccuWeather says. The Bay Area could have wind gusts around 50 to 60 miles per hour.

"With an already saturated ground due to recent heavy rain, downed trees and power outages are a real concern," said AccuWeather meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.

Storms in the Southeast

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the Southeast going through Monday, with the NWS adding heighten flooding risk to certain locations.

"Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into Monday, focusing more towards the Gulf Coast as the front begins to shift southward," the NWS said.

A slight risk of excessive rainfall is in place for:

  • Central Alabama

  • Georgia

An enhanced risk of severe weather, where winds, hail and tornadoes could take place, is in place for:

  • East-central Louisiana

  • central Mississippi

  • Alabama

