This Powerful Steam Mop With Nearly 8,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Just $100 for Presidents Day

While weekly vacuuming is an important step to achieving barefoot-ready clean floors, if you're not steam mopping right after, you're missing out. A steam mop has the impressive ability to blast away sticky gunk and dried-on messes without having to pull out a spill-prone bucket and mop. Intrigued? Well, you can get the popular Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop that shoppers call a "true workhorse" for just $100 during Presidents Day weekend.

Unlike wring mops that can create quite a mess, this Shark favorite uses microfiber grip pads that allow the hot steam to seep through, cleaning stuck-on dirt and grime in just a few passes. The mop is designed with three steam settings to choose from on the control panel that allow you to customize how much power you need based on the mess you're taking care of.

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com.

While most debris is easy to remove with the steam channeling function, sometimes you need a little extra help for those set-in stains and dirt. Thankfully those unruly problem areas can be wiped squeaky clean with the Shark's Steam Blaster, which shoots out piping hot steam to remove every particle in its path. The steam is so powerful that it will even sanitize your floors, removing up to 99.9 percent of common household bacteria, according to the brand. It's no wonder reviewers have said it delivers "absolutely incredible cleaning power!"

In addition to its powerful steam functions, shoppers also love how strong and effective the Shark mop's dirt grip pads are at loosening tacky residues and pet accidents. You can thank its soft fabric design that easily absorbs liquids without spreading the mess. Another unique feature is that the pads are double-sided—so when one side is riddled in dirt, all you have to do is flip it over and continue cleaning.

Plus, the steam mop's wide head is ideal for tackling large areas, getting more dirt with less effort. Bonus: That means less time cleaning, too. And when you're done, you can throw the mop pad right into the washing machine. The pad is easily released from the mop head with the press of a button, so you don't even have to peel it off with your hands. The end result? Sparkly clean floors with a streak-free shine.

The Shark steam mop is so beloved on Amazon that it has earned nearly 8,000 five-star ratings to date from shoppers who are "shocked at how much dirt came up" after one use. In fact, one reviewer said "this mop has saved my floors," while another who is a pet owner wrote, "I am consistently shocked at how filthy the mop gets and how much it picks up!"

You too can get these incredible results—and at a great price. Shop the Shark steam mop now while it's on sale for Presidents Day at Amazon.