This Powerful Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Just Became Amazon’s Top Seller
Move over Eufy and Roomba — there's a new best-selling robot vacuum in town.
Kyvol's Cybovac E31 Sweeping and Mopping robot vacuum has officially become Amazon's number-one best-selling robot vacuum, unseating iRobot's incredibly popular Roomba 675 model and Eufy's BoostIQ RoboVac 11S vacuum. The E31 by Kyvol is not only the new top-seller on Amazon, but also a "lifesaver" that "exceeds expectations," according to a shopper review. Even better, it's currently $50 off with a secret coupon.
Buy It! Kyvol Cybovac E31 Sweeping & Mopping Robot Vacuum, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
While most robot vacuums are only capable of sweeping, Kyvol's E31 Cybovac also doubles as a mopping robot cleaner. Its powerful motor easily sucks up dust, pet hair, and small crumbs from the floor, while its 150-minute run time makes it perfect for working in large houses all day. It has a smart-navigation feature that senses steps (and therefore prevents it from falling down stairs), and its zig-zag function ensures a comprehensive clean.
What's more, the Cybovac E31 comes with magnetic boundary strips with which you can set up no-go zones in your house, and when the vacuum has less than 12 percent of power, it will automatically return to its station for charging. It can connect to your smartphone via Kyvol's app, where you can control the robot vacuum as well as check areas where the vacuum has already cleaned, and it is even compatible with smart home devices like a Google Home or Amazon Alexa speaker.
A shopper who has the Cybovac E31 was surprised by how well it worked: "First of all, as a vacuum, it did a great job moving around the space from carpet to floor and back again, cleaning up dust, dirt, and hair, which I assumed it would at this price point. I downloaded the app, changed a couple of settings, and let her rip. The robot moved around flawlessly and, although it did get stuck a couple of times, it was able to wiggle itself out and get back to work.
"The most surprising part of this robot was its mopping ability," continued the reviewer. "It took a little prep work with included magnetic strips to keep it on the floor and not carpet, but after that was done, it worked brilliantly. It did a nice job keeping the dampness to a minimum, and it was able to pick up a lot of dirt left over from vacuuming."
With a 4.5-star score from more than 1,700 ratings, it's no surprise that Kyvol's Cybovac E31 robot vacuum is Amazon's current best-seller. It's not the only Kyvol robot vacuum on sale, though: The brand's Cybovac E20 and E30 models are both marked down. The E20 and E30 vacuums lack the mopping function of the E31, but reviewers say they're still "quick," "slick," "effective," and "great on pet hair." Shop the E31 vacuum on sale here, along with the E20 and E30 models below.
Buy It! Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $136.46 with coupon (orig. $168.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Smart Navigation, $186.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
