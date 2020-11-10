COVID-19 - Recycling Masks and Gloves in Saint-Laurent

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting today, Saint-Laurent residents and employees will be able to participate in the collective recycling effort by dropping off their personal protective equipment, including single-use masks and gloves, in one of the new Terracyle boxes that have been set up in municipal buildings.

This action is in line with the objective of the Sustainable Development Policy adopted in January 2019 to make Saint-Laurent a sustainable and resilient municipal territory.

"In the face of the present situation, everyone's health is still our priority. However, we must keep in mind our responsibility to continue our efforts to reduce our ecological footprint," explained Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. As a result, these items--which are non-biodegradable and are potentially contaminated--mostly end up in landfill sites or—worse yet—in sewers and waterways. I am therefore encouraging employees and residents to dispose off their personal protective equipment at the various drop-off points we have made available to them. This small effort will definitely have a huge impact on the environment."

Drop-off boxes accessible to the public and to municipal employees can be found at the following locations: Borough Hall, the Bibliothèque du Boisé, the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, the Centre des loisirs and the Sports Complex.

Additional boxes have been added at the municipal workshops to meet the specific needs of the employees in the Borough's Direction des travaux publics.

Once full, the boxes are sent to Terracycle, which recycles the contents, transforming them into new raw materials, such as plastic granules. These are then used to make new objects, such as pallets or storage boxes or synthetic wood street furniture.

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company that recycles products traditionally considered non-recyclable.

According to the United Nations, based on an article published online last July, it is expected that "approximately 75% of the masks and other tools used during the pandemic will end up in landfill sites or float in the oceans" (source: Cinq choses à savoir sur les masques jetables et la pollution plastique). Saint-Laurent has therefore taken the initiative to find a concrete solution to this real problem—which is likely to continue over the next few months, or even years—and cause irreversible damage to the environment as well as to biodiversity.

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city of Montréal. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development, and environment protection, in particular, at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

