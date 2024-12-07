POWERFUL PRIMAVERA WIN IN BOGLIASCO

There could not have been a better response. At a difficult time, given the consecutive defeats in the league against Lecce and Roma, and with several players unavailable, the Rossoneri Primavera redeemed themselves and returned to victory. In Bogliasco, at the home of Sampdoria, AC Milan deservedly won 3-2: goals from Sala, Ibrahimović and Di Siena overpowered the opponent's goals by Patrignani and Forte. Mister Guidi's team played well, getting the lead in the first half and bringing it home in the second half, even though the Blucerchiati - further down in the standings - battled and even forced us to hold our breath for a few moments.

A a solid group performance, overcoming difficulties and making up for shortcomings, always willing and positive. The first goal from Di Siena and a brilliant Perrucci were particularly worth highlighting. MD14 allowed AC Milan to make a leap forward and momentarily move back into the playoff zone, at 25 points in the standings. From tomorrow on, we will prepare for a delicate and decisive match, which will finish the round and determine whether or not we qualify for the Uefa Youth League. On Wednesday, December 11 at 14:30 CET, we will face Red Star at the PUMA House of Football.

CHECK OUT THE GALLERY FROM SAMPDORIA v AC MILAN

SampMilanPrimavra_1.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_2.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_3.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_4.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_5.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_6.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_7.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_8.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_9.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_10.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_11.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_12.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_13.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_14.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_15.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_16.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_17.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_18.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_19.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_20.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_21.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_22.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_23.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_24.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_25.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_26.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_27.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_28.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_29.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_30.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_31.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_32.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_33.jpg

SampMilanPrimavra_34.jpg

MATCH REPORT

Muted start, but AC Milan were nonetheless proactive: in the 10th minute Comotto's left-footed shot from the edge of the box was cleared by the goalkeeper, and in the 13th minute Victor shot powerfully over the crossbar from a free kick. Perrucci warmed up, and in the 23rd minute he shot wide, but in the 25th minute he tamed the ball well and served it on a plate for Sala to get us the lead. In the 28th minute Vincenzo unleashed Perera, butt Scardigno made the save. Victor and Giolfo attempted without precision at the half-hour mark, and in the 40th minute Sampdoria came very close to equalising with Björkman, who misplaced the ball from a very inviting position.

An intense start of the second half saw the Blucerchiati's equaliser in the 47th minute: Casalino crossed and Patrignani headed the ball past Longoni. But the Rossoneri response was immediate and concrete: in the 49th minute, Perrucci brilliantly set up Ibrahimović, whose clinical finish - soft and angled - went past Scardigno. And in the 60th minute, we got our third: Victor to Bakoune, then to Di Siena, who scored from the right. Then came a phase of dominance and management, with Perrucci trying again, and in the 79th minute Scardigno had to make a save on Bakoune. In the 80thminute, the Blucerchiati suddenly reopened the game: a powerful attempt by Forte in the middle of the area was almost saved by Longoni, but the referee ruled that ball has crossed the line. Eventful ending: at 83' there was a chance for Scotti; Longoni made a save on Valisena; at 92', a miracle block by O. Santos on Comotto; at the very end Valisena's deflected free kick was just above the crossbar. Full-time.

MATCH DETAILS

SAMPDORIA 2-3 AC MILAN

SAMPDORIA (4-3-3): Scardigno; T. Gomes, D'Amore, Zeqiraj, O. Santos; Giolfo (53' Chilafi), Casalino (77' Valisena), Patrignani (61' Diagne); Björkman (61' Ofomae), Bačić (77' Forte), Ntanda. Subs: Ceppi; Cavallaro, Porzi, Trevisan, Quochi; Sava. Coach: Di Benedetto.

AC MILAN (4-3-3): Longoni; Bakoune, Paloschi, Duțu, Perera (85' Nissen); Victor, Sala (85' Colombo), Comotto; Perrucci (85' Mancioppi), Șiman (46' Di Siena), Ibrahimović (70' Scotti). Subs: Colzani; Parmiggiani; Gualdi, Perin; Lontani, Perina. Coach: Guidi.

Referee: Silvestri from Roma 1.

Goals: 25' Sala (M), 47' Patrignani (S), 50' Ibrahimović (M), 60' Di Siena (M), 80' Forte (S).

Booked: 61' Paloschi (M), 65' Bakoune (M), 73' O. Santos (S).





The AC Milan PUMA Kits for 2024/25 are available: buy them now!