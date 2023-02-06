Powerful pre-dawn earthquake kills 1,900 in Turkey, Syria as death toll rises: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The death toll surpassed 1,900 and was rising Monday after a powerful, pre-dawn earthquake and series of strong aftershocks collapsed thousands of buildings along the Turkish-Syrian border.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.8 quake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time. At least 20 aftershocks followed, authorities said. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude quake struck more than 60 miles away.

In Turkey, student Muhammet Fatih Yavus said three buildings fell near his home in Adana. He said he heard one survivor calling out from beneath the rubble “I don’t have the strength anymore."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said more than 1,000 people were killed and at least 5,300 injured in his country alone.

In Syria, the death toll in government-held areas surpassed 430, and 1,000 were injured, the Syrian Health Ministry reported. In rebel-held areas, more than 380 people were killed, according to Syrian Civil Defense – the White Helmets.

Hundreds were believed trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers dug through the wreckage. Thousands of survivors were left homeless in the cold rain and snow.

This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia on the border with Turkey on Feb. 6, 2022.
This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia on the border with Turkey on Feb. 6, 2022.

Developments:

►Erdogan called the quake the biggest disaster since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake that killed more than 30,000 people. The region sits on top of major fault lines and about 18,000 were killed in earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

►Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said at least 78 aftershocks followed the quake.

►Russia says it is readying rescue teams to fly to Turkey to help earthquake victims there and in neighboring Syria.

DEADLY QUAKE: More than 1,300 dead after powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Turkey-Syria border

Quake struck region already torn by civil war

The quake struck a region that has been battered on both sides of the border by more than a decade of civil war in Syria. On the Syrian side, the region is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces. Turkey is home to millions of refugees from that conflict.

About 4 million people live in the opposition-held regions in Syria, many of them displaced from other parts of the country by the fighting. Many of the residential buildings were already unsafe because of bombardments.

TRAGEDY IN TURKEY: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Thousands pulled from toppled buildings

Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed from the Syrian cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 200 miles to the northeast. Erdogan said he spoke with several mayors who reported almost 3,000 buildings had collapsed. About 2,500 people were pulled from the rubble, he said. Schools across much of the country will be closed for at least one week, and schools closer to the quake for two weeks, officials said.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu said all national sports organizations to be held in Turkey have been suspended until further notice.

DEVELOPING INTO THE NIGHT: For more updates, sign up for USA TODAY'S Evening Briefing.

Biden offers aid as rescuers hunt for survivors

Over 9,000 personnel were carrying out search and rescue operations in Turkey and more support from other regions was on the way, Erdogan said.

"We have started to be contacted for international aid," he said. "Besides offers of assistance by NATO and the EU, 45 countries have reached out to us."

The Biden administration issued a statement expressing concern, adding that "we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance." President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government agencies to "assess U.S. response options to help those most affected," coordinating efforts with the Turkish government.

Map of earthquake area

Trapped survivors call for help

Huseyin Yayman, a legislator from Turkey’s Hatay province, said several of his family members were stuck under the rubble of their collapsed homes.

“There are so many other people who are also trapped,” he told HaberTurk television by telephone. “There are so many buildings that have been damaged. People are on the streets. It’s raining, it’s winter.”

Quake felt in Egypt, Lebanon

In Damascus, buildings shook and residents ran into the streets. The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes, driving their cars away from buildings, terrorized by memories of the 2020 port explosion that wrecked a large portion of the city.

EU Council president pledges support

Condolences and offers of aide poured in from world leaders.

"Deeply saddened to hear this morning about the devastating earthquake hitting parts of Türkiye and Syria. My deepest condolences to the many families that lost lives and wishing a fast recovery of the injured," European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter. "The EU stands in full solidarity with you."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: "My thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake. The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can."

Turkey creates 'air aid corridor' to deliver rescuers to the region

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said a large number of military transport planes began to dispatch search and rescue teams and vehicles to the region. Ambulance planes also take part in the "air aid corridor," Akar said.

"We have maximized the readiness of our aircraft to provide the necessary transportation service," he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Earthquake live updates: Turkey, Syria death toll; strong aftershocks

Latest Stories

  • Turkey earthquake: Screaming, shaking... how it felt when the quake hit

    "There is an earthquake," one man said to his family. "At least let's die together in the same place."

  • Dozens killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey and Syria

    Hundreds of building knocked down by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

  • Dramatic footage shows Turkey quake live on TV

    STORY: Ahaber/Anews reporter Yuksel Akalan was reporting on the earthquake when the shockwave struck, covering people and the street in dust. The reporter helped evacuating the area and assisted a young girl.The death toll in a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey on Monday has risen to at least 1,014, with more than 2,800 buildings destroyed, the head of the disaster and emergencies management agency (AFAD) Yunus Sezer said.This is the country's largest disaster since 1939, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

  • Israelis protest government's judicial overhaul plans

    Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhauls, which opponents say threaten Israel’s democratic values. “Doctors fighting for the life of democracy,” read a banner raised by a doctor at the Tel Aviv protest.

  • Five things to know about health-care talks Tuesday between Trudeau, premiers

    OTTAWA — On Tuesday in Ottawa, Canada's 13 premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit around the same table in person for the first time since COVID-19 hoping to find a path toward a new long-term health-care funding deal. Both sides are optimistic a deal will emerge but there are some big divides to overcome, including how much more money Ottawa is willing to put on the table, and how much accountability the provinces are willing to put up in return. The premiers have been asking for a

  • Iran acknowledges ‘tens of thousands’ detained in protests

    Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei “agreed to offer amnesty and reduce the sentences of tens of thousands accused and convicted in the recent incidents”, the state-run IRNA news agency said.View on euronews

  • Pope Francis says he wants to go to Mongolia in September

    Pope Francis said on Sunday that he expected to continue travelling despite his knee ailment, joking that "weeds never die" and adding that he hoped to go to Mongolia in September. The trip would be the first ever by a pope to the Asian country. During his customary conversation with reporters on his return from a foreign trip, this time from Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, the 86-year-old pope was asked about his health and travel plans.

  • Three things that made the Eastern Canada cold snap so bizarre

    Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.

  • Huge quake toppled buildings in Turkey and Syria as people slept

    The death toll climbs as rescuers sift through mountains of rubble in freezing conditions.

  • Josh Jacobs expects to begin talks with Raiders next week

    Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards this season, said he expects to begin speaking with Las Vegas Raiders management next week about a possible new contract. “We haven’t talked yet, so I ain't feel disrespected in any type of way yet,” Jacobs said Saturday at the Pro Bowl Games media day. The Raiders could place the franchise tag on Jacobs, which would lock him in for a year for a salary $10.1 million, according to overthecap.com.

  • 'I don't have a home to go to': Peguis First Nation evacuees left in limbo 9 months after flooding

    More than 900 evacuees from Peguis First Nation still can't to return to their community nearly nine months after floodwaters ravaged the reserve. Nearly 300 homes are uninhabitable and many have been given no timeline for when they may be able to go back, Chief Glenn Hudson said. At least 85 homes have already been condemned and nearly 200 are in need of major repairs before anyone can live in them again, Hudson said. "The homes themselves are mould infested," he said. "The furnaces, the hot wa

  • The Rock Hill/Charlotte commute: You lean to the right and it’s impacting your health

    “A lot of stuff when you’re the driver is on your right side ... which can make things a little tighter on the right side,” a Charlotte health official said.

  • US downs suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast

    Recovery efforts are underway to retrieve the debris from the downed balloon, Pentagon officials said. The balloon was shot down by an F-22.

  • 3.8-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Western New York

    A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck western New York on Monday, February 6, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.The USGS said the earthquake was centered a short distance east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service reported that at 6:15 am, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo area.Footage uploaded to Twitter by Paula Ferraro shows the moment the quake shook a dog crate and floor, captured by her security camera in Buffalo. Credit: Paula Ferraro via Storyful

  • Cohen Veterans Network Welcomes First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the Cohen Clinic at VVSD in Oceanside, CA

    Cohen Veterans network at VVSD "Joining Forces" with White House in Support of Military Families as the Network Fills the Gaps in Mental Health Services Featured Image for Veterans Village of San Diego Featured Image for Veterans Village of San Diego SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohens Veteran Network (CVN) at VVSD, a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental healt

  • Ukraine to replace defence minister in wartime reshuffle -top lawmaker

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign. Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc. Reznikov's reshuffle would be the highest profile government change in a slew of resignations and sackings following a corruption scandal late last month and Zelenskiy's pledge for Ukraine to meet Western standards of clean governance.

  • Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather

    After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.

  • Massive earthquake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria

    A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early on Monday; killing hundreds of people and destroying buildings. The shock was felt as far away as the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. French President Emmanuel Macron has been among world leaders offering help. The EU is to send rescue teams. The most powerful earthquake to hit the region in at least a century destroyed entire sections of major cities, killings hundreds and leaving thousands injured. The affected region has been home to milli

  • Earthquake hits Buffalo, NY, shaking felt in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines

    Small earthquake rattles Buffalo, New York early Monday with shaking felt as far north as Niagara Falls and St. Catharines, Ont.

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.