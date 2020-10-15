The Powerful Meaning Behind Carly Pearce's New Tattoo is Making Fans So Emotional

Carly Pearce got a new tattoo and shared a close-up of the design on Instagram.

The tattoo image is a bouquet of flowers, representing blooming after a long winter, which fans took as a reference to the singer's recent divorce.

Fans immediately chimed in with comments and messages of support.

Carly Pearce might be a famous country singer, but if her latest ink is of any indication, she, too, has been grappling with the realities of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of all the other hardships 2020 has brought, she also filed for divorce from her ex-husband Michael Ray earlier this year. But the artist didn't hesitate to share an emotional update with fans recently.

“Sooo I did a thing this week,” the 30-year-old singer captioned the black and white triad of photos from her latest ink sesh. “‘Wildflowers are the first things to pop up after a long winter season.’ Here’s to seeing the wildflowers starting to sprout again..”

Considering everything 2020 has thrown our way, it’s hard not to relate to Carly’s message. So much so, in fact, that fans started flocking to the “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer’s comments section.

“Bloom baby, bloom!!!!” Kailey Dickerson (wife of country artist Russell Dickerson) wrote.

“Amen to that,” another chimed in.

“LOVEEEEE IT,” fellow artist Lindsey Ell added, while another chimed in with, "and you are the most beautiful wildflower, sister."



A few more fans had extra boosts of confidence for Carly. One commented "It's perfect @carlypearce ❤️You are a beautiful wildflower! Don't let anyone make you feel different. Love you!" while another simply added, "Stay strong! You are loved."

Since getting her new fine-lined ink, Carly seems to be blooming back into the spotlight. On Saturday, October 10, the singer took to the Opry stage to sing “Next Girl”—a ballad that women and girls near and far have been relating to since its release following her split from Michael Ray.









“You are the ENERGY all girls need when they go through some hard and real sh*t,” one user commented on the post about her performance.

“It was so magical seeing you back in the circle and with a live audience! Now manifesting you getting that OFFICIAL Opry invite!” another fan added.

