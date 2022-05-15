Powerful Images From Abortion Rights Protests Around the Country

At hundreds of abortion rights protests this Saturday, singles, couples, families and friends marched together insisting on the right of women to choose what to do with their bodies and their lives. Major organizations including Planned Parenthood and The Women's March, as well as crucial smaller abortion funds, collaborated on “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies and events throughout the country.

In cities in the south and midwest, where abortion is likely to be fully banned and even criminalized within months, regular people left their homes and took to downtown areas and city halls to demand safe, accessible abortion care. In states that are not likely to force pregnancy on citizens, regular people rallied to consider how to support and care for their fellow Americans. A flagship abortion rights protests in Washington, D.C. saw thousands of people flood the national mall. While in other big cities and even some smaller towns, Americans of all backgrounds came out for abortion rights.

Here are some of the stirring images captured at abortion rights protests this weekend.

In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, thousands protested in the hot sun.

In D.C., the people were angry, and for good reason.

And in Atlanta, Georgia, where protesters took a stand at the State Capitol building.

At an elderly folks community in Maryland, residents stood by the side of the road chanting, “WE WON'T GO BACK.”

In Chicago, the march passed by an abortion clinic and protesters stopped to show support. More than half of all U.S. states will instantly ban abortion if and when Roe v. Wade is overturned. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said this week. “We’re expecting, frankly, an explosion of new cases from women in Wisconsin, Missouri, potentially Michigan, Indiana.” She added, “I think the list is long, and Chicago is going to be an oasis in the Midwest, and we have got to be ready.”

In Los Angeles, protesters asked an important question: does Samuel Alito even know where the clitoris is? Does he???

In Richmond, Virginia, a newlywed started married life off right. Is there a more meaningful way to honeymoon?

A protester at the Washington monument spoke the truth—abortion helps people plan to become parents. “Women who receive an abortion are more likely to have an intended pregnancy within the next five years compared to women who are denied,” the Turnaway Study, a five year study of women seeking abortion, found.

In Houston, Texas, brand new activists were born. Abortion is a children's issue, as strange as that may sound. Nearly 60% of women who seek abortions already have children. The Turnaway Study found that children of women who had abortions receive “more economic security and better maternal bonding” than the children of women who were denied abortions.

In Ohio, where in 2020 the governor signed into law a bill that would require fetal tissue from abortion to be buried, protesters went hard.

Protesters in San Francisco made helpful suggestions for cis-male allies.

In Louisville, Kentucky, an abortion rights protester flipped off a counter-protester who was advocating for forced birth.

In Houston, leaders of the future watched over proceedings.

At the State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, a protester magnified a horrifying truth. Roe v. Wade became the law of the land in 1973.

Washington, D.C. was a sea of protesters.

In London, marchers showed up in solidarity with people in the U.S.

And in Rome.

In San Francisco, no shortage of great messages found their places on protest signs—"My Body My Choice" for some, “Get Your Laws Off My Cunt” for others.

Protesters for abortion rights have a long road ahead of us. Good thing we're used to marching.

Originally Appeared on Glamour