Powerful Images From Abortion Rights Protests Around the Country

Jenny Singer
·4 min read

At hundreds of abortion rights protests this Saturday, singles, couples, families and friends marched together insisting on the right of women to choose what to do with their bodies and their lives. Major organizations including Planned Parenthood and The Women's March, as well as crucial smaller abortion funds, collaborated on “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies and events throughout the country.

In cities in the south and midwest, where abortion is likely to be fully banned and even criminalized within months, regular people left their homes and took to downtown areas and city halls to demand safe, accessible abortion care. In states that are not likely to force pregnancy on citizens, regular people rallied to consider how to support and care for their fellow Americans. A flagship abortion rights protests in Washington, D.C. saw thousands of people flood the national mall. While in other big cities and even some smaller towns, Americans of all backgrounds came out for abortion rights.

Here are some of the stirring images captured at abortion rights protests this weekend.

In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, thousands protested in the hot sun.

<h1 class="title">National Rallies For Abortion Rights Held Across The U.S.</h1><cite class="credit">Joe Raedle</cite>

National Rallies For Abortion Rights Held Across The U.S.

Joe Raedle

In D.C., the people were angry, and for good reason.

<h1 class="title">Women hold signs at the abortion rights protest in Washington DC</h1><cite class="credit">Leigh Vogel</cite>

Women hold signs at the abortion rights protest in Washington DC

Leigh Vogel

And in Atlanta, Georgia, where protesters took a stand at the State Capitol building.

<h1 class="title">Abortion protest Atlanta </h1><cite class="credit">ELIJAH NOUVELAGE</cite>

Abortion protest Atlanta

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

At an elderly folks community in Maryland, residents stood by the side of the road chanting, “WE WON'T GO BACK.”

In Chicago, the march passed by an abortion clinic and protesters stopped to show support. More than half of all U.S. states will instantly ban abortion if and when Roe v. Wade is overturned. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said this week. “We’re expecting, frankly, an explosion of new cases from women in Wisconsin, Missouri, potentially Michigan, Indiana.” She added, “I think the list is long, and Chicago is going to be an oasis in the Midwest, and we have got to be ready.”

<h1 class="title">Chicago abortion clinic volunteers </h1><cite class="credit">Scott Olson</cite>

Chicago abortion clinic volunteers

Scott Olson

In Los Angeles, protesters asked an important question: does Samuel Alito even know where the clitoris is? Does he???

<h1 class="title">abortion rights protesters in Los Angeles </h1><cite class="credit">Araya Doheny</cite>

abortion rights protesters in Los Angeles

Araya Doheny

In Richmond, Virginia, a newlywed started married life off right. Is there a more meaningful way to honeymoon?

A protester at the Washington monument spoke the truth—abortion helps people plan to become parents. “Women who receive an abortion are more likely to have an intended pregnancy within the next five years compared to women who are denied,” the Turnaway Study, a five year study of women seeking abortion, found.

<h1 class="title">Abortion Rights Protests</h1><cite class="credit">Anna Moneymaker</cite>

Abortion Rights Protests

Anna Moneymaker

In Houston, Texas, brand new activists were born. Abortion is a children's issue, as strange as that may sound. Nearly 60% of women who seek abortions already have children. The Turnaway Study found that children of women who had abortions receive “more economic security and better maternal bonding” than the children of women who were denied abortions.

<h1 class="title">Houston, Texas abortion protest </h1><cite class="credit">MARK FELIX</cite>

Houston, Texas abortion protest

MARK FELIX

In Ohio, where in 2020 the governor signed into law a bill that would require fetal tissue from abortion to be buried, protesters went hard.

Protesters in San Francisco made helpful suggestions for cis-male allies.

<h1 class="title">San Francisco protest </h1>

San Francisco protest

In Louisville, Kentucky, an abortion rights protester flipped off a counter-protester who was advocating for forced birth.

<h1 class="title">Abortion rally Kentucky </h1><cite class="credit">LEANDRO LOZADA</cite>

Abortion rally Kentucky

LEANDRO LOZADA

In Houston, leaders of the future watched over proceedings.

<h1 class="title">Abortion rights protest Houston </h1><cite class="credit">MARK FELIX</cite>

Abortion rights protest Houston

MARK FELIX

At the State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, a protester magnified a horrifying truth. Roe v. Wade became the law of the land in 1973.

<h1 class="title">Georgia abortion rights protester</h1><cite class="credit">ELIJAH NOUVELAGE</cite>

Georgia abortion rights protester

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Washington, D.C. was a sea of protesters.

<h1 class="title">Abortion rights protest at the Washington monument </h1><cite class="credit">Anna Moneymaker</cite>

Abortion rights protest at the Washington monument

Anna Moneymaker

In London, marchers showed up in solidarity with people in the U.S.

And in Rome.

ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Women with placards and banners protest in solidarity with the USA against the attack on the right to abortion on May 14, 2022 in Rome, Italy. US women residents in Italy from Women&#39;s March Rome, Democrats Abroad together with the International Women&#39;s House demonstrate in Piazza Trilussa to defend women&#39;s bodily autonomy and right to choose against the attack on abortion rights in the US, in solidarity with #BansOffOurBodies movement. (Photo by Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

#BansOffOurBodies Abortion Rights Protest In Solidarity With The USA

ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Women with placards and banners protest in solidarity with the USA against the attack on the right to abortion on May 14, 2022 in Rome, Italy. US women residents in Italy from Women's March Rome, Democrats Abroad together with the International Women's House demonstrate in Piazza Trilussa to defend women's bodily autonomy and right to choose against the attack on abortion rights in the US, in solidarity with #BansOffOurBodies movement. (Photo by Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Simona Granati - Corbis

In San Francisco, no shortage of great messages found their places on protest signs—"My Body My Choice" for some, “Get Your Laws Off My Cunt” for others.

<h1 class="title">Protesters in San Francisco </h1>

Protesters in San Francisco

Protesters for abortion rights have a long road ahead of us. Good thing we're used to marching.

