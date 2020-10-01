Here’s how to get your powerful Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers relic weapon

After close to a year and a half following the release of FFXIV: Shadowbringers, it’s almost time to get to work on this expansion’s version of the fabled Relic weapons. While rarely the strongest pieces of steel in the game, they typically offer a traditional MMORPG grind that us Warriors of Light (or Darkness) can’t get enough of.

Shadowbringers relics are set to debut in patch 5.35. Up until last week, we had no clue when the update would arrive, but with the Tokyo Game Show just having taken place, we now know October 13 will be the day thousands of us flock back to the game from wherever we might have scattered off to since the last update. Here’s how to get caught up before then.

How to unlock the Shadowbringers resistance weapons relic quest chain

Like any quest, there are prerequisites you’ll need to have completed for this one to show up. This one requires a bit of time travel.

To start the Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr quest chain, you’ll need to have fully completed the 24-man raid series from back in Stormblood. That’s the Return to Ivalice raids Rabanastre, Ridorana Lighthouse, and Orbonne Monastery. Assuming you’re otherwise up to date, having those quests done and dusted will cause the quest Hail to the Queen to show up in Kugane Market. Accept that, and you’ll be on your way.

Shadowbringers resistance weapon relic steps

Step 1 — Thavnairian Scalepowder

So after months of teasing, what does the Shadowbringers relic chain have in store? Not a whole lot, actually. As far as relic weapon steps go, this is one of the tamest attempts yet. All you need to do is follow the quest’s natural progression from Kugane Market.

It’s a long opening chain, so be ready to set some time aside for its few fights and cutscenes. There’s nothing too difficult here, and once you’re through following the cutscenes, you’ll be given exactly the right amount of Thavnairian Scalepowder to craft your very first iLvl 485 Shadowbringers relic.

Step 2 — to be confirmed

As of Shadowbringers patch 5.3, there is no second step to the current relic weapon quest chain. The next step is set to arrive in patch 5.35 sometime on October 13. Like Stormblood‘s relic zone of Eureka, the Shadowbringers questline will take us to the Bozjan Southern Front alongside the renewed Gunnhildr’s Blades troupe to retake an old fortress that’s been redubbed Castrum Lacus Litore from the Garlean Empire. Expect a heck of a fight once we get there.

How to make more resistance weapon relics

