This 'Powerful' Blow Dryer That Shoppers Compare to Dyson Has Triple Discounts at Amazon

"It works better than some expensive, high-end dryers"

People / Amazon

While self-care may look like drawing an essential oil bath or putting on a nourishing face mask, some would say having a salon-worthy blowout is exactly what you need to feel your best.

But you don’t have to dish out big bucks to achieve an instant vibe boost, as Amazon shoppers have found a blow dryer that “works better” than “expensive, high-end” dryers, and it has triple discounts ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can snag the Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer for just $32 at Amazon thanks to a coupon, plus shoppers can grab it for even less with thanks to a Prime member-exclusive deal which brings the price down to just $24 .

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer in Purple, $24 with Prime and Coupon

Amazon

The blow dryer is equipped with ionic technology, reducing static electricity and alleviating frizzy strands. It’s built with 1800 watts of energy for airflow that one reviewer described as “powerful.” The consistent airflow helps distribute heat evenly, allowing your hair to dry in no time.

You can change between two different speed settings — high and low — depending on the kind of style you’re going for, plus the hair dryer can reach up to 134 degrees Fahrenheit in its highest setting. Whether you’re looking to achieve a voluminous and wavy or smooth and straight look, you can swap out the attachments, as the hair dryer includes a diffuser and concentrator nozzle. If you want to protect your hair, choose from cool or warm settings.

Even though the air gets hot, the hair dryer’s heat-free handle stays cool for comfortable use when blow drying. The double safety feature has a removable filter which protects your hair from getting sucked into the fan. Bonus: It comes in a lightweight, foldable design that’s perfect for storage in small bathroom cabinets or packing away for travel.

With over 5,700 five-star ratings at Amazon, the Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer is loved by shoppers for its powerful airflow, compact design, and “quiet” hum— and some reviewers are even comparing it to more expensive brands.

“It works just as well as my Dyson, at [a] fraction of the cost,” one shopper said. (The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer normally costs $400, but it’s on sale for just $300 at Amazon right now.)

“I was literally blown away by how strong this one was,” another five-star reviewer said. “My hair dried in half the usual time even on the lowest speed, and [it] was shockingly stronger than my go-to daily standard blow dryer.”

“This hair dryer is phenomenal! I feel like when I use it I’m at the salon,” a third reviewer said.

Head to Amazon to snag the Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer while it’s on sale for as little as $24 thanks to triple discounts. Then, keep scrolling to find more discounted blow dryers at Amazon below.

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer in Rose Gold, $24 with Prime and Coupon

Amazon

Slopehill Store Ionic Hair Dryer, $32 with Coupon

Amazon

Aniekin Hair Dryer with Diffuser, $24 with Prime

Amazon

Karrong Ionic Hair Dryer, $32 with Coupon

Amazon

Read the original article on People.