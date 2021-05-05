PowerFleet Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. , May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
Total revenue was $29.0 million.
High margin, recurring and services revenue was $17.6 million, or 61% of total revenue.
Services gross margin was 64%, an improvement from 62% in the same year-ago period.
At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.0 million and $53.2 million of working capital.
First Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights
Provided Comasco with an IoT solution for real-time tracing and inventory management of their rented crane parts.
Pointer by PowerFleet Argentina formed a strategic alliance with Edenred along with its collaboration with BP gas stations to develop and offer comprehensive services for fleet operators.
Selected by Panhandle Transportation Group (PTG) to monitor and remotely manage refrigerated trailers and cargo through PowerFleet’s reefer solution, the LV-400.
Chosen by Nucor Tubular Products to improve safety, compliance, and utilization by using PowerFleet's telematics solutions.
Signed a deal with McGuire Transportation, a regional dry van trucking company, to upgrade its trailer management solution for its U.S.-based operations.
Shipped initial 1,000 weight on axle sensor units to American Intermodal Management.
Commenced migration of 4,500 legacy industrial units to the company’s next-gen hardware platforms and recurring revenue model for one of the world’s largest automotive companies.
Management Commentary
“During the first quarter of 2021 we continued to execute on our strategic roadmap, which is focused on expanding our high-value solution offerings, growing our business in our targeted markets, and continuously increasing our high-margin recurring services revenues,” said Chris Wolfe, PowerFleet CEO. “While we delivered consistent financial results in the quarter, our revenues would have been $1.8 million dollars higher had we not experienced a temporarily supply issue due to a third-party electrical component supplier, which impacted some of our product lines as well as many industries globally. Fortunately, our supply chain acted swiftly to remediate the issue and we have built and shipped many of the impacted products, but not in time to be recognized in Q1.
“From a sales and deployment standpoint, we saw a measurable pick-up in new sales activity across our geographic regions during Q1 and we have a significant backlog and meaningful opportunity pipeline over the near- and mid-term. This recovery is reflected by the several new deals we secured in the first quarter, including NuCor Tubular, Panhandle Transportation Group, and McGuire Transportation. In addition to these wins, we deployed more than 2,000 units for a major container fleet operator. A key initiative this year is to transition our more than 30,000 non-subscription units from our legacy ‘industrial’ solution to our next-gen hardware platforms and onto our recurring revenue model. One major migration we commenced in Q1 was with one of the world’s largest automotive companies, where we began migrating their 4,500 units across 40 sites worldwide.
“Looking forward, our global end markets, legacy product migration efforts, and opportunity pipeline are building momentum. While we are still facing certain headwinds related to the pandemic and electrical subcomponent supply issues, we remain confident in our growth prospects in 2021 and beyond. As the global economy recovers and countries reopen, our robust balance sheet enables us to accelerate our growth initiatives. We are making great strides toward the realization of our long-term financial goals and our vision, which is for PowerFleet to be a major force in the multibillion-dollar global industrial IoT market.”
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue was $29.0 million, compared to $30.8 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease in revenue was related to the reduction in product revenue from Avis, the impact from COVID-19, and temporary product shipment delays related to third-party electrical component issues.
Services revenue was $17.6 million (61% of total revenue), compared to $17.6 million (57% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $11.4 million (39% of total revenue), compared to $13.2 million (43% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.
Gross profit was $14.5 million (50% of total revenue), compared to $14.9 million (48% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $11.2 million (64% of total service revenue), compared to $11.0 million (62% of total service revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $3.2 million (29% of total product revenue), compared to $3.9 million (30% of total product revenue) in the same year-ago period.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $13.6 million, compared to $15.1 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $2.7 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same year-ago period.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $3.0 million or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share (based on 33.3 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.5 million or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period (based on 29.0 million weighted average shares outstanding).
Non-GAAP net income totaled $61,000 or $0.00 per basic and diluted share (based on 33.3 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 41.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.3 million or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share (based on 29.0 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding) in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $152,000 in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).
At quarter-end, the company had $41.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $53.2 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.
PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(4,549,000
)
$
(2,983,000
)
Non-controlling interest
(15,000
)
-
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
1,123,000
1,196,000
Interest (income) expense, net
735,000
458,000
Other (income) expense, net
(2,000
)
-
Income tax (benefit) expense
193,000
473,000
Depreciation and amortization
2,067,000
2,141,000
Stock-based compensation
1,109,000
1,097,000
Foreign currency translation
(642,000
)
(1,019,000
)
Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory
133,000
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
152,000
$
1,363,000
PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(4,549,000
)
$
(2,983,000
)
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
1,123,000
1,196,000
Other (income) expense, net
(2,000
)
-
Intangible assets amortization expense
1,332,000
1,299,000
Stock-based compensation
1,109,000
1,097,000
Foreign currency translation
(642,000
)
(1,019,000
)
Non-cash portion of income tax expense
188,000
471,000
Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory
133,000
-
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(1,308,000
)
$
61,000
Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic
$
(0.05
)
$
0.00
Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
0.00
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
29,034,000
33,259,000
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
29,034,000
41,771,000
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue:
Products
$
13,208,000
$
11,420,000
Services
17,591,000
17,571,000
30,799,000
28,991,000
Cost of revenue:
Cost of products
9,302,000
8,152,000
Cost of services
6,631,000
6,369,000
15,933,000
14,521,000
Gross Profit
14,866,000
14,470,000
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,103,000
13,608,000
Research and development expenses
3,172,000
2,745,000
18,275,000
16,353,000
Loss from operations
(3,409,000
)
(1,883,000
)
Interest income
14,000
12,000
Interest expense
(750,000
)
(470,000
)
Foreign currency translation of debt
895,000
1,027,000
Other (expense) income, net
2,000
-
Net loss before income taxes
(3,248,000
)
(1,314,000
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(193,000
)
(473,000
)
Net loss before non-controlling interest
(3,441,000
)
(1,787,000
)
Non-controlling interest
15,000
-
Net loss
(3,426,000
)
(1,787,000
)
Accretion of preferred stock
(168,000
)
(168,000
)
Preferred stock dividend
(955,000
)
(1,028,000
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(4,549,000
)
$
(2,983,000
)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.09
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
and diluted
29,034,000
33,259,000
PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
As of
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,127,000
$
40,951,000
Restricted cash
308,000
308,000
Accounts receivable, net
24,147,000
26,564,000
Inventory, net
12,873,000
13,160,000
Deferred costs - current
3,128,000
2,960,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,184,000
6,538,000
Total current assets
64,767,000
90,481,000
Deferred costs - less current portion
2,233,000
1,677,000
Fixed assets, net
8,804,000
8,465,000
Goodwill
83,344,000
83,344,000
Intangible assets, net
31,276,000
29,977,000
Right of use asset
9,700,000
9,809,000
Severance payable fund
4,056,000
3,890,000
Deferred tax asset
1,506,000
889,000
Other assets
3,115,000
3,068,000
Total assets
$
208,801,000
$
231,600,000
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$
5,579,000
$
5,658,000
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
20,225,000
20,923,000
Deferred revenue - current
7,339,000
8,356,000
Lease liability - current
2,755,000
2,303,000
Total current liabilities
35,898,000
37,240,000
Long-term debt, less current maturities
23,179,000
20,956,000
Deferred revenue - less current portion
6,006,000
5,554,000
Lease liability - less current portion
7,050,000
7,630,000
Accrued severance payable
4,714,000
4,505,000
Other long-term liabilities
674,000
640,000
Total liabilities
77,521,000
76,525,000
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A
51,992,000
52,160,000
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
-
-
Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity
79,213,000
102,842,000
Non-controlling interest
75,000
73,000
Total equity
79,288,000
102,915,000
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
208,801,000
$
231,600,000
PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities (net of net assets acquired):
Net loss
$
(3,426,000
)
$
(1,787,000
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Non-controlling interest
(15,000
)
-
Inventory reserve
63,000
74,000
Stock based compensation expense
1,109,000
1,357,000
Depreciation and amortization
2,067,000
2,144,000
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
731,000
768,000
Bad debt expense
262,000
268,000
Other non-cash items
(8,000
)
88,000
Deferred taxes
193,000
473,000
Changes in:
Operating assets and liabilities
1,781,000
(2,601,000
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
2,757,000
784,000
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
16,000
-
Capital expenditures
(471,000
)
(597,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(455,000
)
(597,000
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from stock offering
-
26,867,000
Payment of preferred stock dividend
-
(1,028,000
)
Repayment of long-term debt
(479,000
)
(1,315,000
)
Short-term bank debt, net
104,000
91,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
127,000
70,000
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
(232,000
)
(347,000
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(480,000
)
24,338,000
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,611,000
)
(1,701,000
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
211,000
22,824,000
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
16,703,000
18,435,000
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$
16,914,000
$
41,259,000