Powerbridge to Deploy 2,600 Crypto Mining Rigs in Hong Kong

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. is launching bitcoin and ether mining operations in Hong Kong with a plan to deploy 2,600 high-performance mining rigs.

The Zhuhai, China-based company announced Friday its fleet will include 600 high-performance bitcoin mining machines with a hashrate (computing power) of about 60 petahash per second, and 2,000 high-performance ethereum miners with a hashrate of approximately 1,000 gigahash per second.

“We expect our high-performance, environmental-friendly crypto-mining fleets to significantly accelerate our revenue,” Powerbridge Technologies President Stewart Lor said in a statement on Friday.

The company is a software as a service (SaaS) and blockchain applications provider, with the digital asset business headquartered in Singapore. Powerbridge announced in August it was expanding into bitcoin and ether mining.

The technology company’s share price rose as much as 14% on Friday before paring some of its gains to be up about 3%. The stock has fallen about 48% this year versus the Nasdaq index climbing 17% in the same time period.

On Aug. 25, Powerbridge said it signed a deal to buy 5,600 miners from Crypto Digital Holdings Ltd., to be delivered starting from Oct. 2021.