Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach record highs. When are the next drawings?

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have soared to over half a billion as both games near new records.

No one has won either game’s jackpot since April, allowing the jackpots to grow to increasingly impressive heights.

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $725 million ahead of the Wednesday, July 12, drawing, making it the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Mega Millions also landed the No. 7 spot among its top 10 jackpots in history with a $560 million jackpot. The next drawing is Friday, July 14.

Although no one was won the Powerball jackpot, some players have still been lucky. One person in California matched five out of the six winning numbers, scoring $352,712 during the Monday, July 10, drawing, McClatchy News previously reported.

Three Mega Millions players, from California, South Dakota and Wisconsin, also won $1 million prizes during the July 11 drawing by matching five white balls. They were one number short of winning the jackpot.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

