Powerball: Lotto rises to $1.9bn world record prize with no jackpot winner

A photo illustration shows Powerball tickets at Rodman's Discount Gourmet in Washington, DC, USA, 01 November 2022

The US Powerball jackpot has risen to $1.9bn (£1.7bn) after there was no winning ticket for Saturday's world-record prize.

The premier lottery game has had no winner in more than three months after 39 consecutive drawings.

The odds of winning the jackpot in Monday's draw are one in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The previous world-record jackpot was set in 2016, when $1.59bn was split between three Powerball players.

While no-one claimed Saturday's winning prize, there were 16 tickets matching the five main numbers to win $1m (£879,000) each.

Powerball tickets cost $2 (£1.76) to buy, and a winner has the option to choose a lump sum payment, which is currently estimated at $929m (£817m) for Monday's draw.

Winners can also choose to receive the full amount in an annuity paid over 29 years, but almost all winners opt for the upfront cash option.

The game, which began in 1992, is played in 45 of the 50 US states, the capital city of Washington, and in the US territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

A ticket must match all six numbers drawn to score the jackpot.

If multiple winners select the same combination of numbers in the draw, they will share the jackpot.

The jackpot was last won on 3 August, when the owner of the winning ticket opted for a lump sum payment of $206.9m.